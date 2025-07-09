One follower commented: “OMG mom and dad getting back together?!”

However, according to a joint statement provided to Page Six on July 3, the couple has spent “many months” transitioning their relationship towards one of co-parenting.

Sources close to the couple told People prioritising their daughter’s emotional wellbeing was central to their decision to separate.

An insider said: “At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.

“They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse.”

Another insider, speaking to Us Weekly in late June, said: “They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake. They will keep their lives in Montecito. They are prioritising stability and consistency for Daisy.”

The pair were photographed last weekend spending time together with their children aboard the mega-yacht owned by newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy – an apparent show of their ongoing commitment to family life.

A source familiar with Katy also shared insight into her break-up from Orlando with Page Six, suggesting conflicting schedules and prolonged time apart may have played a part.

They said: “It could really be as simple as two people doing so much. Being on tour, on the road, is a different monster.

“I was hoping they were going to be together for the long term, but there comes a point where non-communication comes into play and can take a toll.”