Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Orlando Bloom uses family snap to break silence on his split from Katy Perry

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their split after ten years, prioritising co-parenting their daughter. Photo / @orlandobloom, Instagram

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their split after ten years, prioritising co-parenting their daughter. Photo / @orlandobloom, Instagram

Orlando Bloom has broken his silence on his split from Katy Perry by posting a family snap with the singer.

The 48-year-old actor and the performer, 40, confirmed the end of their relationship last week after 10 years together, with a representative saying: “They will continue to be seen together

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment