Lulu alleged he had pledged to preserve the land as a “condition of his purchase” – a promise she claims was broken when he resold it for US$10.75m in October 2024 to developers planning to divide the estate into nine plots.
“He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase,” she wrote online.
Lulu added: “Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as nine separate plots :).”
The company said in an Instagram post in May: “Formerly owned by Richard Gere who purchased the property from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, this 1930s home is scheduled for demolition with the intention of dividing the 32 acres into nine large lots.”