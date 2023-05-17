Mark Labbett has seemingly found love. Photo / Instagram

It appears love is in the air for one star of The Chase.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has made headlines recently for his 63kg weight loss but now he’s hitting the news for other reasons. Love.

Daily Mail has reported the star is dating UK TV presenter Hayley Palmer after the two were spotted on a date earlier this week.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the rumoured couple said, “They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

Mark Labbett has reportedly found love with TV presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

“Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date,” they said adding, “The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends.”

The two reportedly met through their work in the television industry.

It comes after Labbett split from his wife, Katie in 2020 after seven years of marriage. At the time the former couple – who share a 6- year-old son together - said they were separating due to lockdown difficulties, mental health and their age difference.

Mark Labbett and Katie Labbett pictured in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Labbett told the UK news outlet that it was “better for us to go our separate ways” and said they remain on good terms.

Katie reiterated that telling the outlet, “I just want everyone to know what’s what and that we are all happy.”

The two had attempted to have an open relationship however they were unable to continue the arrangement after Katie told Labbett she had been in a relationship with another man for 18 months.

While trying to navigate the situation, the world was plunged into lockdown further straining their relationship and Labbett said he felt he had no choice but to end things for good.

He told The Sun, “When Katie first came clean to me about her boyfriend, I’d had an inkling. But right from the start, my attitude was quite pragmatic — this was spilt milk, what could we do about the situation to make it OK?”