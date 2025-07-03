Week four of the Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes is here, and it’s full of big sounds, bold performances and unbeatable regional pride. From the buzzing Civic Theatre in Southland to the packed floor in Hawke’s Bay, this week’s episodes deliver high-energy highlights, standout songwriting and some serious stage presence. Bay of Plenty brought the bounce, Waikato showed off its gig-ready talent and Central Otago’s young performers lit up the Wānaka stage.

Meanwhile, Showquest took us backstage in Nelson and down south in Southland, with rangatahi showing off their creativity, teamwork and storytelling in true Showquest style.

Catch the action, celebrate the talent, and see what’s happening in music and performing arts across Aotearoa.

Hawke’s Bay