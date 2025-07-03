Week four of the Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes is here, and it’s full of big sounds, bold performances and unbeatable regional pride. From the buzzing Civic Theatre in Southland to the packed floor in Hawke’s Bay, this week’s episodes deliver high-energy highlights, standout songwriting and some serious stage presence.
Smokefreerockquest and Showquest Regional Finals 2025 – Hawke’s Bay, Southland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Central Otago and Nelson
