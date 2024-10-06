Donald Glover, seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June, has announced an unspecified illness and surgery. Photo / Getty Images

The Atlanta creator cancelled upcoming shows for his Childish Gambino tour, saying he needs time to recover from surgery.

Donald Glover, the multi-talented creative known for his eccentric artistry and hit projects such as Atlanta and This is America, has cancelled the remainder of his North America and Europe show dates due to an unspecified illness, prematurely ending this year’s tour for what he described as the final album under the “Childish Gambino” moniker.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover said Friday in a post on X. “After being assesed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

Glover had been on the New World Tour since August, complementing his album Bando Stone & the New World and an upcoming film he’s directing with the same name.

But the 41-year-old musician was forced to change his touring schedule last month due to illness, initially postponing concerts “to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” he said at the time.