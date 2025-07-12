Posters also appeared this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where US media said Bieber finalised the album in April.
Bieber’s comeback follows a period marked by the singer’s withdrawal from media.
His fans, known as the “Beliebers”, had been hoping for a new album for several months.
In 2022, Bieber was forced to cancel the remainder of his world tour – 82 of 131 scheduled concerts – after revealing he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that partially paralysed his face.
The hashtag #SWAGOUTNOW was among the top global trends on X a few hours after the album’s release, underscoring the excitement of his fans.
Bieber rose to prominence in 2010 at just 15 years old with the global hit Baby, becoming a teen pop star before turning to R&B.
In August 2024, the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues.
- Agence France-Presse