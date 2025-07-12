Justin Bieber's comeback follows his 2022 tour cancellation due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, exciting his "Beliebers". Photo / WireImage

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber released his seventh album, Swag, on Friday just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.

Comprising 21 tracks totalling 54 minutes, the project marks the return of the 31-year-old singer more than three years after his last single, Honest, a duet with Don Toliver.

His previous album, Justice, was released in 2021.

Bieber has collaborated with US rappers Gunna, Lil B and Cash Cobain, among others, on this seventh album.

He posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday showing the tracklist for Swag on a large screen in Times Square in New York City.