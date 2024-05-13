Met Gala 2024: Donald Glover attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Donald Glover’s musical project Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement.

The much-loved musician has announced that he will return to New Zealand for a single show at Spark Arena in Auckland on January 28 next year before playing in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Monday, May 20, on thenewworldtour.com.

Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement. Photo / AP

Early on Monday, Glover posted on X that “ATAVISTA” had hit streaming platforms — and that the record is actually “the finished version” of an album he released in 2020, “3.15.20.”

On March 15, 2020, a number of new Childish Gambino songs dropped on DonaldGloverPresents.com, but were quickly removed. A week later, “3.15.20″ was officially released with guest appearances including Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and others. It, too, was eventually removed from streaming platforms.

Monday’s full-length release includes two brand new tracks, Atavista and Human Sacrifice, according to a press release. Young Nudy and Summer Walker have new guest spots on the album.

To celebrate Atavista, Glover dropped a music video for Little Foot Big Foot, directed by Hiro Murai (his longtime collaborator also known for work on the television shows Barry and Station Eleven) and starring Quinta Brunson, Rob Bynes, Monyett Crump and others.

Glover has also announced “The New World Tour,” his first tour since 2019. His run begins on August 11 in Oklahoma City and will hit many major North American cities before heading to Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The tour ends on February 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Openers include WILLOW ( Willow Smith’s musical moniker) and Amaarae.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald

LOWDOWN:

Who: Childish Gambino

What: The New World Tour

Where: Auckland, Spark Arena

When: January 28, 2025

Tickets: Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Monday (May 20) on thenewworldtour.com



