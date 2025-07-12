Robert Irwin has made good on his promise to return to a restaurant and pay for a salad he accidentally forgot to settle during a fan frenzy. Photo / 7News

Robert Irwin has made good on his promise to settle his restaurant tab, after he revealed he accidentally forgot to pay for part of a meal at a NSW restaurant before leaving.

The wildlife warrior returned to the Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour to finally pay for his takeaway salad.

Days before, he issued an apology via his Instagram that he accidentally “dined and dashed”.

Irwin told his 7.6 million Instagram followers he stopped in at the eatery to order a takeaway salad before getting distracted by fans wanting a selfie and to say “g’day” to Irwin.

Caught up in the commotion, Irwin quickly said goodbye to the owners and his fans before scurrying off.