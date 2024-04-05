Missed Synthony in the Domain this year? Don’t fret. The musical extravaganza has just released a sneak peek into its phenomenal show – and a glimpse of what to expect in 2025.

Synthony dazzled and delighted Kiwis in February, bringing a 60-piece orchestra to Synthony in the Domain, along with the biggest global dance tracks of all time and a mesmerising laser light show to match.

Now, for those who missed out on the event of the season, an exclusive sneak peek has been shared, showing Synthony at its very best and providing ample reason to nab tickets early for the 2025 festival.

Following the success of the orchestra’s first show in the Domain last year and their incredible Rhythm and Alps performance that welcomed in 2024, Synthony stopped Auckland in its tracks, performing a concert to its “biggest and most amazing” crowd ever.

Playing to 30,000 people, Synthony in the Domain featured an array of guest performances, which saw the likes of Kiwi legends Peter Urlich and Tiki Taane take the stage, as well as multi-platinum drum and bass icons Rudimental and Australian guitar hero John Butler playing a few tunes too.

What’s more, the Sky Tower and Auckland’s Harbour Bridge lit up in a synchronised light show in collaboration with the Synthony set, creating a breathtaking scene for all who attended.

Large light sculpture installations by Angus Muir were also a sight to see if you weren’t too busy stuffing your face at one of the many incredible food stalls or completely entranced by Synthony’s energetic repertoire.

Synthony in the Domain played to 30,000 people in Auckland. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

Who is Synthony?

Unique, immersive and like nothing you have ever seen before, Synthony celebrates the past 30 years of electronic dance music, backed by the might and magic of a large-scale full orchestra.

With a conductor at the helm, spine-tingling vocalists and world-class DJs are accompanied by a dynamic lighting and visual show in what can only be described as a multi-sensory spectacle.

Since its 2017 debut, Synthony has become a popular multi-city touring act around New Zealand and the world and has been dubbed “the ultimate celebration of dance music”.

From the extravagant light displays, which include 12 giant laser lights, to the contagious and energetic stage atmosphere mirroring the crowd, Synthony, conducted by Sarah Grace Williams, is a show that simply must be seen to be believed.

Registrations are now open for Synthony in the Domain 2025



