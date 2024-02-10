Synthony in the Domain played to 30,000 people at Auckland's Domain on Saturday night.

REVIEW:

When you think of an orchestra, you may picture 60 extremely talented individuals gathered on a stage with their instruments. They’re likely watching the conductor who is meticulous with every instruction.

Presumably, there is a compilation of classical music, soothing to your ears and calming for not only the everyday chaos circling in your mind but also your heart. Chances are, you also picture yourself being in an extravagant hall or opera house while experiencing the musicians’ admirable abilities.

Generally, you would be right in thinking that is how you experience an orchestra. This weekend however, you couldn’t be more wrong.

Following the success from their first ever Domain show last year and their show-stopping Rhythm and Alps performance that saw in 2024, Synthony in the Domain stopped Auckland in its tracks last night performing a show to their “biggest and most amazing” audience ever.

Playing to an impressive 30,000 people, with guest performances from Kiwi music legend Tiki Taane, multi-platinum UK drum and bass gurus Rudimental and Australian legend John Butler, there wasn’t a single classical, nor calming song within ears reach - and the crowd loved it.

Since its 2017 debut, Synthony has become a popular multi-city touring act around New Zealand and the world.

From the extravagant light displays - which included 12 giant laser lights, to the contagious and energetic stage atmosphere mirroring the crowd, Synthony No.5, conducted by Sarah Grace Williams is a show that simply must be seen to be believed.

Billed as “the ultimate celebration of dance music”, the sheer scale of the production - which takes 12 days to set up and 12 days to pack down - is simply astounding.

Flanked by towering LED screens and an army of pulsating lights, the stage included a sound system so large that it was truly worth wondering whether there should have been a warning to bring earplugs - if not for yourself then most certainly the children who were welcome at the all-ages event.

The day kicked off at 2.30pm with picnic blankets, the faint scent of sunscreen and sunglasses on as gentle tunes played in the background. By 5pm, the atmosphere saw an increasingly more exciting vibe as Taane returned to his comfortable position on stage, marking the real start of the real show.

Launching into his much-loved classics ‘Always On My Mind’, ‘Kick the Doors Down’ and ‘Serendipity’, Taane told the crowd how he wanted them to enjoy their night in the Domain and make the most of the acts, the food village and most of all, the sunshine.

Synthony in the Domain in 2023 - crowd numbers were almost double for this weekend's event. Photo / Jared Donkin, Radlab

By the time multi-genre Kiwi band Fat Freddy’s Drop came on, the crowd were warmed up and ready to party hard. Listening to the band’s classic hits such as ‘Wandering Eye’ and ‘Ernie’ it was obvious that despite them peaking in popularity in the noughties they’ve still got it.

Rudimental claimed the stage at 7.15pm for a performance that reminded us all just how many top charting hits they really have. From ‘These Days’ to a jaw-dropping cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bloodstream’ and even their top charting hit ‘Alibi’, despite the sun still shining, it was hard not to get involved like you were in the middle of the club dance floor on a Saturday night.

Fleetmac Wood then took over the main stage just as the sun began to set, and with their reimagined Fleetwood Mac covers, it felt like a perfect way to transition from your sun-loving self to a night-time dance enthusiast.

Finally, Synthony took their much-anticipated place on the stage and after a swift set up, launched into their set which included ‘Rhythm Of the Night’, ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘Changing’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Taane joined the orchestra onstage along with a few other friends, but the main surprise came in their final move of the night.

Following the intense - and slightly deafening demand of the audience - Synthony No.5 played not one, but two encores.

“Since you are the biggest and most amazing crowd we’ve ever had, we need to have another encore,” it was announced causing an already enthusiastic crowd to throw their hands up in pure euphoria.

What came next was a song that was the perfect end to a perfect show, a Kiwi classic, ‘Bliss’ by Th’ Dudes. Nothing could prepare Auckland for hearing 30,000 people singing along to the nostalgic tune.

And while ultimately it created the flawless end to the night, perhaps what made the Domain show the best the site has ever seen was the family atmosphere. With both an all-ages ground and two 18+ areas, punters from all walks of life - and even those who were yet to learn to walk - were welcome.

Munching away on snacks from the 51 different food trucks, to the bars, gazing at the large light sculpture installations by Angus Muir, drag kings and queens and many amusement rides, it was an event created for everyone to enjoy.

