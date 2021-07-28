ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

Dusty Hill, of ZZ Top, has died in his sleep aged 72. Photo / AP

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced on Wednesday (local time) on Facebook. He was 72.

In their post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn't give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band's website said Hill was "on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue".

At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in the late 1970s.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. ... Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

- AP