Dom Harvey's surprise exit from The Edge radio station after 20 years on air

Dom Harvey announced he is leaving The Edge Breakfast show. Photo / Supplied

Dom Harvey has announced he is leaving The Edge radio station after 20 years of hosting its breakfast show.

"Dom's last show on The Edge will be at the end of this week," a statement on The Edge website read.

The radio host expanded on his decision to leave in a statement on his Instagram page.

"This was never going to be an easy call, but I have decided to leave The Edge after 20 years doing the breakfast show," he wrote.

"I always thought I'd know when to leave, but the truth is, I love the place and the people so, so much that I realised, there would never be such a thing as the perfect time to walk away."

Harvey said his plan is to the "the rest of the year off" to work on himself.

"My plan is to have the rest of the year off to do some selfish stuff for ME. Work on my mental health, achieve some fitness goals while I'm still young enough, do some writing, stay up past 9pm on weeknights, wake up without an early alarm, be more present with my nieces and nephew, have dinners with friends on weeknights, be in conversations without wondering how I can use my friends' stories for radio content."

The broadcaster, who has worked in radio since he was 17, says he considers his exit from the Mediaworks station as a "half-time break" to catch his breath. He didn't rule out a return to radio when he decides he misses it again.

He thanked co-hosts Clint Randell and Meg Mansell, as well as former co-hosts Jay-Jay Feeney, Jason Reeves and Mike Puru.

His ex Feeney posted a comment wishing him well. In 2017, they separated after 13 years of marriage.

"Twenty incredible years. A great innings! You have shaped The Edge and you should be proud of the impact you have had," she wrote.

"Change is terrifying but it's also refreshing. Bigger things are coming for you. Congratulations!!"

The pair adopted Feeney's nephew Seven in 2007.