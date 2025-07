Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The 67-year-old actor died due to a cardiac arrest. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Madsen was reportedly struggling with alcohol addiction before his death.

The 67-year-old actor was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at his Malibu home, with his manager, Ron Smith, telling Dailymail.com that “cardiac arrest” appeared to be the cause of death.

And, Madsen’s lawyer Perry Wander, who represented him for 20 years, said the Kill Bill actor had “struggled to maintain his sobriety”.

He told Dailymail.com: “I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well.’

“Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life.”