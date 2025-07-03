Michael Madsen, 67, known for Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, died of cardiac arrest in Malibu. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Madsen has died.

The 67-year-old actor – who was best known for his work in Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs – was found unresponsive at his Malibu, California home on Thursday.

Deputies responded to his home after a 911 call early in the morning and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Madsen’s manager, Ron Smith, told Dailymail.com that he died from a “cardiac arrest”.

A statement from his representatives said: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

“Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.