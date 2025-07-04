Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split in joint statement

The couple have confirmed their separation. Photo / Getty Images
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed they have separated following weeks of mounting speculation.
The A-list couple have been dating on-and-off for nine years, before becoming engaged in 2019 and welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.
“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloomand Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” representatives told Page Six on Friday.
“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”
Perry, 40, has been in Australia for the past few weeks with her Lifetimes tour, and was seen at Sydney airport on Tuesday carrying her daughter as she left the country.
The actor proposed to Perry in February 2019 on Valentine’s Day. The pair never tied the knot.
Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to UK comedian Russell Brand for a year from 2010.
Their marriage breakdown was infamously documented in the pop star’s 2012 documentary, Part of Me, which showed Perry soldiering on for her California Dreams stadium tour upon discovering via text Brand had filed for divorce.
One particularly sad scene showed Perry break down in tears before flashing a smile on her face as she emerged onstage.