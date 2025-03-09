“Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees? / Oh, she’s everything but me,” Simpson sings in the song.

When she arrives at the chorus, Simpson seemingly asks Johnson to “leave”, adding she doesn’t “even wanna breathe” the same air as him.

“Oh, I, I’d rather die / Then let you be inside me with her on your mind,” Simpson sang, adding she feels “stronger” by herself and is ready to let him go.

Simpson and Johnson, 45, were married for nearly 11 years and share three children together: Maxwell ‘Maxi’ Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5.

The couple announced their split in January 2025, following months of speculation that the pair had separated.

Simpson provided People with a statement at the time, which confirmed the rumours were true.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in the statement.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson with their three children in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.

“We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

However, media reports suggest the couple were having issues for much longer, with one insider telling The Sun as far back as 2020 that there’s “no surprise they could be heading for divorce”.

According to the source, Johnson would go to bars on his own at night to party and didn’t bother to mask his appearance.

“He didn’t ever seem to care if anyone recognised him or not,” the insider told The Sun at the time. “She is sober now, so that’s not her scene at all.”

Further into 2024, fans also noticed the I Wanna Love You Forever singer did not post anything for the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary, despite Simpson once being an active social media user.

Simpson also shared a puzzling post on Instagram in November last year, further convincing fans that the couple had met their end.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she wrote at the time.

“This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”