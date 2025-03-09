The Irresistible hitmaker’s new song is the second single to be released from her upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, which will be released on March 21.
Simpson, 44, seemed happy to air the dirty laundry from her and her former partner’s relationship to her fans, making jabs at Johnson throughout Leave and strongly suggesting the former NFL star had cheated on her with another woman.
“What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” Simpson sings to open the rock song.
Further into the song, lyrics reveal Simpson takes issue with Johnson’s “unholy matrimony”, suggesting her ex-husband’s “weakness” had made her “lonely”.