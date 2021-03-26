Jessica Simpson reveals she doesn't want an apology from ex boyfriend

Jessica Simpson and John Mayer dated on and off following her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson doesn't think John Meyer owes her a "public apology".

The 'With You' singer opened up about her on/off relationship with the 'Gravity' hitmaker in her autobiography, 'Open Book' - in which she recalled how her insecurity with him "was the start" of her alcohol dependence, accused him of causing her break-up with Tony Romo and admitted she was embarrassed when he described her as "sexual napalm" in a 2010 Playboy interview - because she felt it was right to be "honest" about how she felt at the time but she doesn't think John owes her anything now.

Speaking in her upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, she said: "No, I definitely don't feel that I am owed a public apology. I mean, you can't take it back.

"And I'm a very forgiving person but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir, if I'm gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly."

And Jessica admitted John "might not be sorry" for his behaviour, but she is fine about that.

However, she added: "We were kinda like on-off, on-off at that time.

"But to talk about anybody sexually is kind of disrespectful, but that's on him."

These days, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star is happily married to Eric Johnson - with whom she has eight-year-old Maxwell, seven-year-old Ace, and two-year-old Birdie - and admitted her relationship with the former NFL player is so different to what she had with John.

She said: "Now that I have the love of Eric, it's just such a different thing."

John previously admitted he has "heard some bits" from 'Open Book' but has no desire to read the entire memoir.

He said: "I've heard about it. I've heard some bits.

"As Pee-wee Herman says in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."