Jessica Simpson denied claims she has used Ozempic and said she's fortunate to have been 'every size'. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson has hit back at claims she lost weight by taking the controversial diabetes drug, Ozempic.

Sitting down with Bustle, the 42-year-old actress denied claims she has taken the drug which has made headlines recently for its weight loss-inducing tendencies and popularity with Hollywood stars.

After fans noticed her significantly slimmed down figure last year, Simpson revealed she had lost 45kg since having her third child and when asked by the magazine whether it was due to Ozempic, she replied “oh Lord, it is not” insisting her difference in size comes down to one thing.

“It’s willpower,” Simpson said of her slim figure, “Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

The actress-turned-fashion designer went on to say that while she does see hurtful comments about her weight on the internet, she doesn’t allow “negativity derail” her day-to-day life saying she is “too old for that”.

“I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.” the Dukes of Hazzard star said, “I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products] and for my psyche.”

Simpson, who is married to and shares three children Maxwell, 11, Ace 10 and Birdie, 4, with her husband Eric Johnson, has had a fluctuating figure throughout her stardom and while speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show last year she said she has “tried my hardest to not let that define me”.

Claiming she doesn’t use scales to track her weight, she said in September last year, “I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”

Jessica Simpson in 2018 while pregnant with her third child. Photo / Getty Images

She later told People magazine that she has healed and moved on from her body image struggles, now focusing on positive conversations regarding the topics.

“There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive,” she said. “I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime.”

Ozempic was originally known as Semaglutide and prescribed for patients with Type 2 diabetes, it has become known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy and has become a hot topic of conversation after reports it is widely used among Hollywood’s elite - including Khloe Kardashian.

According to NBC, those using the drugs for weight loss can expect to drop up to 20 per cent of their body weight in six to 12 months. After this period a plateau is common.

It’s also been claimed the drugs are becoming a preferred alternative to gastric band surgery which can involve myriad risks and complications and require ongoing maintenance and dietary adjustments.