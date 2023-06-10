Amy Schumer on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo / Getty Images

Amy Schumer has said that A-listers who are “lying” about using Ozempic should “shut the f*** up.”

The comedian criticised celebrities who pin their extreme weight loss to eating “smaller portions” while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop,” Schumer called out “everyone” hiding their use of the popular diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug.

“Be real with the people,” she added. “When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

The Trainwreck star also confessed to taking Ozempic herself “like, a year ago”.

While the comedian “immediately invested” in the drug, the Type 2 diabetes medication was not “liveable” for her.

Comedian Amy Schumer says too many of her peers in Hollywood are lying about their secret use of a weight loss drug. Photo / Getty Images

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” she divulged, talking about her 4-year-old son, Gene. “I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn’t].”

Schumer is not the first comedian to get candid about her Ozempic use.

Chelsea Handler told Call Her Daddy podcast listeners in January that she had taken the drug in the past without knowing it.

“My anti-ageing doctor just hands it out to anybody,” the former talk show host admitted at the time. “She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.’”

Handler went on to say that she wasn’t “on it anymore” despite calling herself an “irresponsible drug user”.

“I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug,” she said. “I’m not gonna do that. That’s not right for me.”

From Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, many stars have come forward and admitted to using semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, to lose weight.