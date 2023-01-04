Khloé Kardashian, left, has been accused of using diabetes medication to achieve weight loss. Her sister, Kim, centre, was also accused of using the medication to squeeze in to Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met ball last year. Photo / Hulu

Khloé Kardashian, left, has been accused of using diabetes medication to achieve weight loss. Her sister, Kim, centre, was also accused of using the medication to squeeze in to Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met ball last year. Photo / Hulu

Khloé Kardashian has hit back at a troll who accused her of taking a controversial diabetes treatment to lose weight.

The mum-of-two, 38, was targeted online after she showed off her abs in an Instagram post while posing for Sorbet magazine, prompting one web user to say her figure was the result of her using semaglutide.

Known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, it has been deployed to help dieters lose huge amounts of body weight by suppressing appetite.

Insisting she had obtained her physique healthily and with exercise, Khloé replied: “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Fans last year speculated Khloé’s older sister Kim, 42, had used semaglutide to shed weight in time for the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian - the reality television star who frequently dresses in tonal neutrals - wore a dress first made famous by Marilyn Monroe to this year's Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

She also insisted she had lost the weight healthily, saying a combination of diet, a sauna suit and running twice a day led to her body change.

Meanwhile Khloé' also hit back at fans who claimed she had altered her face after she sported clip-on bangs for her Sorbet photoshoot.

She said: “Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face.”