Jessica Simpson has been called out for letting her 11-year-old daughter wear an "inappropriate" outfit. Photo / @jessicasimpson

Jessica Simpson has been called out for letting her 11-year-old daughter wear an "inappropriate" outfit. Photo / @jessicasimpson

Jessica Simpson has been criticised for letting her young daughter wear a crop top.

The singer and actress, 43, recently took her eldest child Maxwell, 11, to work with her and shared several photos of the pair on Instagram.

Simpson wore a pink mini dress and Maxwell a denim maxi skirt with matching crop top.

Simpson captioned the snap: “Bring your Barbie to work day”. But while several fans loved the matching outfits, others questioned whether she should allow her daughter to show off her stomach.

“Isn’t she like 11 or something? Stop sexualising your little girl,” one incensed follower commented.

Another asked, “Who lets their 11-year-old child out of the house dressed like that??”

Others thought the move signified double standards from Simpson, with one writing: “After years of denouncing how she was over-sexualised as a young adult and the scrutiny she faced, she’s now making sure her daughter will have the same experience, instead of protecting her from it. Shameful and incredibly sad. Poor Maxwell.”

Another person commented: “Why in the hell would you let your child dress like that is beyond me,” while another wrote that it was “not a good look for an 11-year-old child”.

But others came to Simpson’s defence and instead complimented her daughter’s outfit, retorting that anyone who had an issue with it was “part of the problem”.

“So many Karens here, geez! No 11-year-old looks like an 11-year-old today. We’re not in the Brady Bunch years anymore, she looks fine. She’s with her mumma,” one wrote.

Another added, “Sooo cute! PS, if you sexualise an 11-year-old for what she is wearing, you are part of the problem.”

Maxwell is Simpson’s daughter with husband Eric Johnson. The couple are also parents to 10-year-old son Ace Knute and 4-year-old Birdie Mae.

It’s not the first time a celebrity has been called out over their parenting choices. Coco Austin, married to US rapper Ice-T, recently copped criticism for donning a G-string bikini for a pool day with her 6-year-old daughter.

In June this year, 43-year-old Austin shared several poolside photos from a water park in the Bahamas, posing with her husband and daughter Chanel.

She and Chanel matched in pink and blue bikinis – but while Austin’s had a G-string design, Chanel’s had a regular fit.

Several of her followers labelled her outfit choice “inappropriate” as there were other children around.