“Yes, but I got very sick last night. I’m trying not to get sick. I had a random fever,” the singer said in response.
“Hope Katy feels better soon. Touring is tough, and random fevers can hit anyone,” remarked one fan.
“She better not cancel!” said another on TikTok.
Perry has already played to sold-out arenas in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth during her Aussie visit. She is now due to arrive in Adelaide from Perth for her final Aussie dates, playing at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on June 26, 27 and 29.
The mini-break in her tour comes as her long-term partner Orlando Bloom made his way Down Under amid reports the couple are on the rocks.
He was snapped walking through the Perth CBD on Sunday before Perry’s show in the city, with their daughter on his shoulders. Perry, however, was nowhere to be seen.
Earlier this month and several shows into the Australian tour, reports surfaced claiming that their nine-year relationship was all but done.
“It’s over,” a source alleged to Page Six. “They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.”
Sources told People that stress over the poor reception of her new album, 143, has caused “tension” in the stars’ relationship.
“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source said. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”
Another source told the magazine: “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”