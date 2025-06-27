Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sánchez in lavish Venice ceremony

The island, home to a cluster of historic churches and cloisters, has sweeping views of Venice’s lagoon. There will be a performance by Matteo Bocelli, the son of the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, followed by a fireworks display.

Bezos was seen waving to crowds as he set off for the gala.

Wedding extravaganza: Bezos ties knot as Venice tourism debate rages. Photo / Ernesto Ruscio via GC Images

The ceremony will have no legal status under Italian law and it is thought the couple, who are both divorcees, may have already legally married in the US.

The lavish three-day extravaganza, estimated to have cost tens of millions of euros, would bring an economic boost of €957 million (£817 million) to Venice, said Daniela Santanchè, Italy’s tourism minister.

The figure is based on a study carried out by the statistics office of the Italian tourism ministry. It would represent 68% of the annual revenue that Venice normally takes from tourism, she added.

The claim was made as it was reported that Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John will perform for the couple at a party on Saturday night.

It will be held in the Arsenal, the centuries-old shipyard where Venetians built timber merchant vessels and warships that helped them forge a trading empire in the Adriatic Sea and beyond. It is a vast complex of warehouses, shipyards and workshops surrounded by crenellated walls, which are guarded by imposing towers and carved stone lions.

Lady Gaga and Sir Elton are known to be friends, have performed together in the past and collaborated on the song Sine From Above.

A guest list that includes the Kardashian sisters, Queen Rania of Jordan, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates has ensured that the wedding has made headlines and been broadcast around the world. Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, her mother, were photographed shopping in Venice’s luxury boutiques on Friday.

(From left) Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Photo / Ernesto Ruscio via GC Image

Critics say Venice is already straining under the pressure of millions of tourists, and the last thing the area needs is for its profile to be raised further.

Activists have staged a number of protests against the wedding.

Demonstrators used lasers on Thursday night to project the words “No Space for Bezos” and “Fck Bzs” on the bell tower in St Mark’s Square.

Opinion is sharply divided in the city. Some Venetians have welcomed the economic benefits the wedding will bring, while others have said it reinforces the impression that Venice is turning into a cultural Disneyland where tourism reigns supreme and inhabitants are driven out by exorbitant rents.

Eliza Daidone, a 79-year-old resident who lives in a house overlooking a canal in the Cannaregio district, said: “It will bring in money to a small minority like hotels and restaurants. It will bring work for the water taxis and the gondoliers.

“But for a lot of other people, it feels like a slap in the face. Young people work 12 hours a day and are lucky if they earn 1500 euros a month. And here’s Bezos coming to Venice for three days and spending millions.”

The wedding sparked protests, highlighting Venice's tourism pressures and housing crisis concerns. Photo / Stefano Mazzola via GC Images

Across the piazza, Angela, a bar owner, said: “We’ve got bigger things to worry about than Bezos’ wedding. The number-one problem here is the housing crisis, the fact that locals can’t afford somewhere to live. Everything has become an Airbnb. That’s the real issue. All this stuff about Bezos is just words – and envy.”

But Marco, who owns a tourist shop at one end of the Rialto Bridge, said the Amazon founder and his wealthy guests should be warmly welcomed.

“At least they will bring some revenue to the city. Not like the day-trippers we get. They arrive for a few hours, use all the services, clog up the alleyways, spend a few euros and then leave.

“They create chaos and inconvenience every day. I think the protesters are hypocritical – I bet they all have Amazon accounts.”