Their wedding and engagement made national headlines.

In 2017, Donald proposed while fishing off the coast of Waiuku, south of Auckland. The following January, the pair married at the glamorous Coromandel beach resort Matarangi.

“It’s been two years [since we separated], it hasn’t been easy, we have three children and they are my priority,” Donald tells Society Insider.

Alex and Stephen Donald are getting divorced after 14 years together.

Alex says she enjoyed her years with Donald.

“We may have grown apart but we will always come together for our children.”

Alex, 34, was dating Donald, 41, (who is commonly known by his nickname Beaver) before he went from zero to hero through the eyes of his Kiwi rugby fans during the final of the 2011 Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

He successfully kicked a penalty that kept New Zealand ahead of France and was enough to win the match and tournament.

Stephen Donald prepares to kick the match-winning penalty during the final of the Rugby World Cup 2011.

The couple’s relationship became long-distance when Donald played professionally on the international circuit for the next several years in Britain and Japan, while Alex, a registered nurse and an equestrian, forged her career path in New Zealand.

In 2014, actor David de Lautour starred as Donald in the movie The Kick, about the highs and lows of his All Black career.

The same year Donald proposed to Alex, he released his biography Beaver.

Stephen and Alex Donald have three children.

The couple, who now live separately in Waiuku, welcomed their first of three children in 2019 and have a girl and two boys.

Alex runs Embrace Cosmetics, a boutique clinic in Glenbrook that offers treatments including Botox and dermal fillers.

Donald finished his rugby playing career in early 2020 and has successfully transitioned into a media career that has involved him working on several shows with Sky Sport.

In recent years, he has worked with former All Black Israel Dagg on Clubhouse Rescue and an offbeat travel show Izzy and Beaver’s French Connection, which involved the pair travelling to 16 destinations across France before the Rugby World Cup started in 2023.

Israel Dagg and Stephen Donald have filmed two TV shows together. Photo / Supplied

Donald also commentates on Super Rugby, has a daily afternoon radio show with broadcaster Guy Heveldt called Beaver & Guy on Sport Nation and a weekly podcast with broadcaster Kirstie Stanaway called Aftermatch.

Three years ago, Society Insider reported Donald was teaming up with All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown to enter the RTD market with the launch of Grins.

Anna Mowbray honours her Nana with breast cancer campaign

Anna Mowbray, modelling a Breast Cancer Cure hoodie by Coop by Trelise Cooper in the Hamilton Gardens, has shared the personal reasons she and her mother are getting behind this year's campaign.

With a family history of breast cancer, Rich Lister Anna Mowbray wants to live a life well into her 70s.

The business powerhouse is talking about her family’s breast cancer journey for the first time as she and her mother Linda have modelled for the Breast Cancer Cure’s Tees for a Cure campaign.

Linda and Anna Mowbray.

Mowbray, founder of recruitment company Zeil and co-founder of Auckland FC, tells Society Insider exclusively that in 1990, when she was 7, she lost her fraternal grandmother Margaret Beatrice Mowbray, known as Betty, to breast cancer at age 69. Her great-grandmother Edith Wyllie died of breast cancer at the same age.

“As her granddaughter, I feel like I was robbed of someone who would have been so formative in me becoming an even better leader and person today,” says Mowbray.

“Nana Betty began showing symptoms three years before she was diagnosed; a physical examination didn’t cause enough concern at the time for her to progress in the system.

“This was disastrous, as by the time her status was understood, the cancer had spread to her bones, making it too late to stop its progression.”

Mowbray is thankful we have more advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options as she is considered high risk.

She explains her great-grandmother’s treatment, which was standard at the time, involved administering high doses of male hormones followed by female hormones.

Mowbray is pleased screening is also more accessible to the general public and that there’s greater awareness and education about the illness.

Linda and Anna Mowbray in Coop by Trelise Cooper designs for this year's Breast Cancer Cure campaign.

“While treatments can still be quite invasive, there are now less aggressive options available that are gentler on the body,” she says.

Mowbray says having breast cancer in her family has made her more vigilant with screening.

“I’d much rather know early and be able to put measures in place to prevent the disease being able to spread further.

“I want to lead life well into my 70s, and that includes cracking that 69 mark, and I will be educating my daughters on the same.

“When they’re at the right age, I’ll pass that knowledge down to them.”

Mowbray is a chip off her grandmother’s block. At the time of her death, Margaret Mowbray, a Queen’s Service Medal recipient, was the Mayoress of Hamilton and had served on the Hamilton City Council for 16 years.

“She was a trailblazer and an incredibly dynamic woman, with a smile, generosity and aura about her that people gravitated to.

“She was so inspiring, and it was awful that she was taken so young when she still had so much to give.”

Anna Mowbray modelling a BCC sweater by Hailwood.

Nana Betty was also the president of the Plunket Society and helped with hospice fundraising. She brought the Playbox Cinema to Hamilton and played a huge part in bringing the Hamilton Gardens to life, as well as being instrumental in persuading the council to turn Hamilton Zoo into a public zoo.

For their photoshoot for the breast cancer campaign, Mowbray and her mother went to a special place for the family: the Hamilton Gardens. The gardens display a commemorative bench to Margaret.

Linda and Anna Mowbray modelling BCC Tees’ by Coop by Trelise Cooper, sitting on Nana Betty’s memorial bench in the Hamilton Gardens.

“The first thing Mum and I did when we got there was to sit on her chair in the Camelia Garden to pay her a little tribute and reflect on everything that she’s built.

“The gardens pay homage to a range of different cultures, which is something Nana Betty was a huge champion of.

“Nana was a connector of communities and her own family, it formed the building blocks of the incredible extended family unit that we still have today.”

For its latest campaign, BCC’s aim is to sell at least 3600 T-shirts – the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand each year.

“To be able to hit that target of 3600 shirts will mean the charity could potentially fund around three new research projects, which brings us one step closer to finding a cure,” says Mowbray.

Mowbray is encouraging as many people as possible to throw their support behind the campaign, to help a great cause and get a special piece of clothing, which she says some of our top designers have poured their creativity and hearts into.

“It will be a colourful reminder of the support that’s available to Kiwis on a cancer journey and the work that’s being done to help them prevent the disease.”

Among the printed tees, sweaters and hoodies created by top designers and modelled by Linda and Anna are some by Coop and Trelise Cooper, where one of Mowbray’s close friends, Julia Leuchars, is a co-designer.

Mowbray says BCC has created a beautiful fusion of fashion and philanthropy.

“They have turned something that many may view as dark or scary into something bright and brings joy to so many.”

To find out more, visit breastcancercure.org.nz/tees-winter-edit

Baby news for Jenna Lynch

Newshub political editor Jenna Lynch is expecting her second baby.

ThreeNews political editor Jenna Lynch is expecting baby number two.

It’s been a baby boom for political journalists at ThreeNews and Stuff.

Last October, Tova O’Brien and her partner cameraman Cam Williams welcomed a baby girl, Ivy Edith Williams O’Brien, and the following month Stuff’s senior political reporter Amelia Wade and her partner, industrial designer Jason Hablous, welcomed a baby boy, Walter Wade Hablous.

Lynch was glowing at the farewell of 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford at the Empire pub last Friday evening.

With two media farewells at the Empire – a popular Auckland watering hole for journalists – news came to Society Insider that Lynch is expecting her second child with fiance Andrew Ketels in June.

Ketels is the chief of staff for Act New Zealand. The Wellington-based political power couple have a 2-year-old son, Alfie.

Jenna Lynch, Andrew Ketels and their son Alfie.

Lynch tells Society Insider that she and Ketels couldn’t be happier that their family is growing and they can’t wait to see their precious Alfie take on the role of big brother.

“Our next little one seems very fond of big gymnastic flips and kicks already – with impeccable timing, usually just before a live cross – so we are preparing for the beautiful chaos of two very active wee ones keeping us on our toes.”

Katie Bradford has finished in her role as 1News business correspondent at TVNZ. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Bradford has left the state broadcaster after more than a decade for a corporate role with Infrastructure New Zealand.

The other media farewell on Friday was for former senior Herald editorial leader Oskar Alley, who is joining TVNZ as the broadcaster’s new general manager, digital news.

NZME and TVNZ are trading senior leaders – Seven Sharp producer Paul Moor is joining as head of streaming, to bring Herald Now to life.

Lorraine Downes modelling at 60

Lorraine Downes has signed with NZ modelling agency Red 11. Photo / Neil Gussey

One of New Zealand’s most enduring public figures, Lorraine Downes, has signed with a top modelling agency at the age of 60.

She tells Society Insider she has just signed with Red 11, which also represents top models Juliette Perkins, Manahou Mackay and Minnie Xu.

“Modelling is something that I have always enjoyed, and my word/intention for 2025 is fun, so I am excited to see what comes into my life with this.”

Lorraine Downes. Photo / Lisa Matson

Taken by stylist and photographer Lisa Matson and celebrated photographer Neil Gussey, Downes’ latest modelling pictures are stunning.

For Matson, Downes wears a classic black jacket and for Gussey she wears a crisp white shirt, a white tank and jeans.

Her ageless beauty is sure to be in demand.

Lorraine Downes has decided to start modelling again. Photo / Neil Gussey

In October, Downes also featured in a catwalk show at Soul Bar and Bistro for Yvonne Bennetti’s spring/summer collection.

“Recently, I decided to start modelling again as there seems to be more older models being used for work, which is great as I have always believed in having all ages represented,” she told her followers.

“I used to love modelling when I was younger so it was so much fun.”

Red 11 owner Mandy Jacobsen tells Society Insider that having Downes on the books is an honour.

“Lorraine is a legend; she is beautiful on the inside and out,” says Jacobsen.

It’s been nearly 42 years since Downes, then 19, made history as New Zealand’s first and only Miss Universe pageant winner in St Louis, Missouri.

In the 1980s, Downes modelled in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and, in 1986, founded her respected agency, Care of Lorraine Models and Talent, which she operated for six years.