Society Insider: Stephen Donald’s marriage split; Anna Mowbray’s family cancer journey; Lorraine Downes models at 60

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Lorraine Downes has signed with a new modelling agency; Anna Mowbray is backing a breast cancer fundraising campaign; Stephen Donald and wife Alex are divorcing; Jenna Lynch is expecting baby number two. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, former All Black Stephen Donald is getting divorced; Anna Mowbray’s personal connection to Breast Cancer Cure’s latest campaign; newsreader Jenna Lynch is expecting her second child.

Beaver’s marriage split

Rugby World Cup hero Stephen Donald and

