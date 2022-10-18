Stephen Donald, left, with Clubhouse Rescue co-host Israel Dagg and Newshub's Wilhelmina Shrimpton. Photo / Supplied

A LIFE IN TRAVEL: STEPHEN DONALD

All Black turned TV host, "Beaver" has fond memories of his time in Europe, making the most of travel opportunities.

What are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

Going on a first XV trip to Gold Coast with all my Waiuku mates. It's still up there as some of the best 10 days of my life. It was certainly the bright lights compared to home.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We used to tent a fair bit in campgrounds. Some of the trips were based around whatever sport we were doing at the time and others were just wholesome family trips.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Turkey or Sail Croatia. Turkey was awesome, going to Gallipoli and seeing such a special place for all New Zealanders. The Sail Croatia trip with my mates was a must-do. There were so many great little coastal spots to pull into.

And the worst?

The Pyramids in Egypt. I didn't realise but I had booked during a time when the country was in a period of unrest.

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed due to the pandemic?

The beautiful beaches of Rarotonga.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

You never need everything you take so I don't bother much with packing.

All Black Stephen Donald co-hosts Clubhouse Rescue, back on Bravo from October 21. Photo / Supplied

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Germany. I absolutely loved it – the food, the people. I'm not sure what I expected but it was so good.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

I'm sure I've seen a few in my time. I don't think I could choose just one.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Probably try to eat a salad as the diet goes out the window when on holiday.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

New Zealand's cruisey way of life.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Playing in Europe, I got to tick off a fair bit on our breaks from playing, but I do still want to go to Oktoberfest in Germany. Maybe just for a day.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Seeing different cultures and ways of life that you've only seen or read about from afar.

Stephen Donald co-hosts Clubhouse Rescue, along with fellow All Black Israel Dagg, premiering on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm on Bravo.