The proposals include more investment in video – including a new, daily video stream called Herald Now - and a stronger focus on ensuring the newsroom is focused on journalism and other content that resonates with audiences, including subscribers.

The company says it will be doing fewer - but more engaging - stories.

NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness told staff today that he was an unashamed fan of the video plans. Video opened new audience and revenue opportunities for the company, he said. “It would be folly to ignore it.”

The 30 roles to be cut are understood to be broadly split between production (about 20 roles) and frontline reporters and writers (about 10 roles).

At least seven staff have opted for voluntary redundancy, including political editor Claire Trevett, deputy business editor Grant Bradley and senior sports writer and columnist Chris Rattue.

Reporters Nicholas Jones, Jamie Morton and Kirsty Wynn have also opted for voluntary redundancy, along with the head of social media Mitch Powell.

Production journalists – roles that include copy and layout subeditors and graphic artists – are particularly impacted by the now-confirmed plans. Staff heard in an earlier meeting that new technology, including automation tools and operational processes, would help streamline production.

The proposals, now confirmed, include the formation of 14 “desks”, each with specific coverage or operational responsibilities – for example, live news, national, sport, business, politics and lifestyle. Desks would also be established for Auckland, Wellington and South Island-specific content.

The desks would each be headed by an editor, and have specific targets, such as new subscriptions, page views and video views. Each of the desks would be responsible for providing publish-ready material, reducing the reliance on production journalists.

Some other staff will now move into a selection process to determine if and where they slot into the new-look newsroom.

In an email to staff, NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the newsroom was being “reshaped and resized”.

“Our team will be highly focused on stories that deliver strong audience engagement and/or generate subscriptions,” he said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

A specialist print team was also being created, he said, and the company would “continue to invest in innovative editorial tools to improve productivity”.

“There is significant potential for us to grow audiences and revenue in video and our strategy includes expanding this team. We’re also launching a new NZ Herald streaming channel – more details on that soon.”

The company expects to have the operational changes in place by mid-March, and production journalist changes in place by April 30.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.