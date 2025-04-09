“We believe that research developed in New Zealand will lead to more precise prevention methods, earlier and more accurate diagnosis, tailored therapies and better equitable outcomes.

“The money from campaigns like these brings us one step closer to achieving that and contributing to powerful change in NZ clinical practice.”

Breast Cancer Cure CEO Sonja de Mari. Photo / Cameron Pitney

This year, 17 Kiwi designers have lent their names and designs to the campaign, creating a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. Each print has been created with a meaningful backstory from well-known labels like Trelise Cooper, Karen Walker, Kathryn Wilson, Moochi, Hailwood, Storm and Repertoire.

Shoe designer Kathryn Wilson told the Herald that it’s the combination of celebrating New Zealand fashion, alongside a cause close to many, that got her continued support.

“We love [this tee campaign] because it’s reaching nationwide - it’s something everyone can have access to. My mother, my aunts, my great aunts all get behind it and my daughters as well love to wear them.

“[It’s] something that everyone can get behind and celebrate New Zealand fashion while supporting an awesome cause,” Wilson says.

Meghan Maher, managing director of NZ’s women’s fashion business Repertoire, says being part of the campaign is an honour, given their customer base is at the heart of it.

“We have so many customers, staff, and ourselves included, who have been affected by breast cancer, or know somebody who’s going through, it or have concerns about it,” says Maher.

“So we were honoured to be a part of it and support it in whatever way we could.”

De Mari says that support is essential, with limited government funding meaning researchers rely on the generosity of everyday Kiwis to continue their life-changing work.

Behind the scenes on the Breast Cancer Cure, Tees for a Cure shoot. Photo / Cameron Pitney

“The past four years of Tees for a Cure, and the support from all of our efforts, has provided funding for 12 brand new projects. We can only hope that trajectory will continue because we firmly believe that research will find a cure.”

The fundraising concept, which originally started back in 2001 whenT-shirts were sold in Glassons, was revitalised in 2021 after a lengthy hiatusIt has continued to grow.

“Karen Walker was the very first artwork that was produced, and that stayed with us, all the way through our campaign,” says de Mari. The design still exists within their collection launched today.

Like previous campaigns, several well-known Kiwis have also been enlisted to model the tees. They are joined by breast cancer survivors like Stephanie Wiki and Helene Ravlich, who want to urge Kiwi women to listen to their bodies and stay vigilant on screening.

“Know your own body, your normal, take note of what your breasts look like, what they feel like, because that early detection is huge,” Wiki says, revealing how surprising her diagnosis was to her.

“I was only 40 and I had no family history - it certainly wasn’t something that I was expecting to be going through. So if you’re unsure, or feel anything, or feel different, just go get a check.”

Famous Kiwis have lent their names and faces to the campaign again in 2025. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Breast Cancer researcher Annette Lasham says that out of every 100 women aged 45-69 diagnosed with the disease, 60 have their cancer detected through routine screening.

“Screening finds cancer before it grows or spreads, with three in four of these women having small, slow-growing, early cancers.”

This means that in most cases, surgery is far less invasive than if detected after developing symptoms like a lump.

“The later the cancer is found, the harder the treatment. Screening means less chemo, fewer complications, and faster recovery,” Lasham says.

“When breast cancer is found by screening, more than nine in 10 women survive at least 10 years. But if it’s found after symptoms appear, that drops to seven or eight in 10. That’s an extra five to 20 women per 100 who die.”

De Mari is hoping that Kiwis rally behind this year’s campaign.

“We’d love you to get in behind this, choose your favourite [T-shirt], and it’s a great gift to give away and share with your loved ones.

“We basically want people to get inspired by the fashion and show their support by wearing their favourite.”

Full list of 2025 Tee’s For a Cure designers:

● Coop ● Cooper ● Curate ● Federaton ● Hailwood ● Karen Walker ● Kathryn Wilson ● Kowtow ● Moochi ● NOM*D ● NYNE ● Repertoire ● Stella & Gemma ● Storm ● Trelise ● Tuesday ● Yvonne Bennetti

You can find information about breast health, how to self-check and the signs and symptoms of breast cancer on the Breast Cancer Foundation website. For free advice and support, you can call a specialist nurse on 0800 BC NURSE (O800 226 8773).

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.