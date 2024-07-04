“Hamilton Gardens is a hero attraction for the region – the beautiful gardens and unique concept attract people to visit again and again.

“Local, domestic and international visitors seem to agree – they’re creating such memorable experiences they’re willing to tell their friends, family and the world.”

In the 2023/24 financial year, 537,584 people came through the Enclosed Gardens, a new record since the 2020/21 peak by more than 1000 additional visitors.

The Ancient Egyptian Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton Gardens’ most well-known feature is its Enclosed Gardens – a series of 18 conceptual gardens exploring the history and meaning of gardens from different times and places in the world.

Visitors can also walk amongst rhododendrons, spot fish in Turtle Lake by the waterfall, enjoy a picnic among the roses, or play on the Garden’s destination playground.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate was delighted for the city’s much-loved attraction to be recognised again.

“Of course, it’s no surprise – all Hamiltonians know how amazing our gardens are. Once the new visitor centre opens, it will be even better,” said Southgate.

“Our wonderful gardens are thanks to the vision of Dr Peter Sergel, as well as the team at Hamilton Gardens who put a lot of passion, skill and hard work into creating a great experience for our visitors. We also love to see that effort recognised in the almost 3000 5-star Tripadvisor reviews.

“I remember my children loved exploring all the bamboo nooks and crannies in the Chinese garden. My absolute favourite is the tropical garden – it feels like being transported to another part of the world.”

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best for 2024 - honour travellers’ favourite destinations and things to do based on visitor reviews and opinions collected across a 12-month period on the Tripadvisor website.

There are four categories - Destinations, Beaches, Hotels and Things to Do - which have several sub-categories. On its website, Tripadvisor mostly highlights the top 25 in each category.

The Italian Renaissance Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

However, the top 1% of things to do in the world was based on more than those top 25, a Hamilton City Council spokesperson said.

Other New Zealand attractions being recognised in the awards include Rotorua Rafting - Kaituna River White Water Rafting which was named in place 23 in the category Things to do - Best Water Activities in the World.

Also named in the ranking were Ziplining Forest Adventure, The original Canopy tour Rotorua (place 10) and Full day Milford Sound Experience (place 23) in the Top Things to do – Best Nature and Outdoor Experience category.

Te Awanga’s Gannet Safaris Overland tour to Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony was named one of the Top Things to do – Best Family Friendly Experience on place 15.

Meanwhile, Mount Maunganui was named as the 10th Best Beach in the South Pacific.