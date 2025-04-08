He said any accusations of sexual abuse were best placed for the police to deal with.

1News reported that it had been told Campbell had recently hosted study meetings in his home for the Two by Twos.

The claim was put to Campbell on camera but he did not respond.

In a statement to the Herald tonight, Campbell said allegations of sexual abuse, or any other serious misconduct, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed with full accountability.

“My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved,” he said.

”My wife and I are non-denomination Christians, but my faith is separate from my role as a politician and I consider myself a social liberal. My views are shaped not only from my upbringing, but also my scientific career.”

The Christian sect has no official name or buildings, is not registered as a charity, and its members meet in homes.

A hallmark of the sect is that its ministers are volunteers who travel in pairs and stay in members’ homes, relying on gifts or donations to meet their expenses.

RNZ reported in February that people who responded to the FBI’s request for information received an email from the New Zealand police.

“I am sending this email as you have taken part in the FBI’s inquiry into the religious group that is known by various names, including 2x2, The Way, The Truth and The Church with No Name,” the police said.

“The submissions made via the tip line have been shared with police forces worldwide to assess potential follow-up actions regarding the reported offences.”

