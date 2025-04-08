Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

National MP Hamish Campbell associated with Two by Twos, a religious sect under investigation by FBI for sexual abuse

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

National Party MP for the Christchurch electorate of Ilam, Hamish Campbell.

National Party MP for the Christchurch electorate of Ilam, Hamish Campbell.

National Party MP Hamish Campbell is associated with an underground religious group currently being investigated by the FBI and New Zealand Police for child abuse, it has been revealed.

Campbell, MP for Christchurch’s Ilam electorate, told 1News he has family ties to the religious group that has no official name but is commonly known as the Two by Twos, which is being probed over allegations of sexual abuse.

“I’ve also been a scientist for the last 20 years, so I have quite a broad world view, socially liberal,” he said.

Asked how he would describe the group, Campbell said: “I think it’s a non-denominational Christian group just trying to live the best way possible.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said any accusations of sexual abuse were best placed for the police to deal with.

1News reported that it had been told Campbell had recently hosted study meetings in his home for the Two by Twos.

The claim was put to Campbell on camera but he did not respond.

In a statement to the Herald tonight, Campbell said allegations of sexual abuse, or any other serious misconduct, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed with full accountability.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved,” he said.

”My wife and I are non-denomination Christians, but my faith is separate from my role as a politician and I consider myself a social liberal. My views are shaped not only from my upbringing, but also my scientific career.”

The Christian sect has no official name or buildings, is not registered as a charity, and its members meet in homes.

A hallmark of the sect is that its ministers are volunteers who travel in pairs and stay in members’ homes, relying on gifts or donations to meet their expenses.

RNZ reported in February that people who responded to the FBI’s request for information received an email from the New Zealand police.

“I am sending this email as you have taken part in the FBI’s inquiry into the religious group that is known by various names, including 2x2, The Way, The Truth and The Church with No Name,” the police said.

“The submissions made via the tip line have been shared with police forces worldwide to assess potential follow-up actions regarding the reported offences.”

More to come.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand