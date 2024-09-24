William Stephen Easton’s victims were aged between 7-16 years old at the time and the offending occurred in multiple locations, including Dannevirke, Whanganui, Timaru and around the mid-North.

READ MORE: The FBI investigation

Easton was a member of the sect, also referred to as “The Truth”, which was founded in Ireland in 1897. It is believed to have 100,000 members worldwide with 2500 in New Zealand.

The group generally avoids publicity and rarely engages in outreach to the broader public. Its services are not advertised and recruitment is done through personal relationships rather than mass evangelism.

The group has faced criticism for being secretive, with some former members describing it as controlling or cult-like with similarities likened to Gloriavale.

Throughout the 60s and 70s, the religious organisation held conventions around the country attracting hundreds of members and international ministers, including Dean Bruer.

Bruer died in 2022 and, upon his death, hundreds of victims came forward sparking an international investigation launched by the FBI in February this year which led to Easton’s arrest.

The Kerikeri man first appeared in the Kaikohe District Court in August facing 17 charges. A further 38 were laid during his second appearance.

His lawyer Doug Blaikie indicated early in the proceedings the case would be resolved.

Today, Easton pleaded guilty to 55 charges, including indecent assault and sexual violation, in front of Judge John McDonald.

He was remanded in custody after being out on bail and will be sentenced in December.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











