Hamilton and Waikato Tourism is funded by Hamilton City Council, as well as the Waipā, Waikato, Waitomo, Ōtorohanga and Matamata-Piako District Councils. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Despite Hamilton City Council’s decision to reinstate funding for regional tourism organisation Hamilton and Waikato Tourism (HWT), the organisation said it was forced to implement changes to its work.

Following the council’s Long-Term Plan deliberations, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate announced councillors had reversed the proposed cuts to HWT and would continue funding HWT to the same amount it previously had. The council contributed $715,889 in 2023/24.

However, other Waikato councils went ahead with their funding cuts.

“While we celebrate Hamilton’s decision to reinstate our funding and that HWT remains viable, the other five [councils] reducing their budgets means there is an impact and there will be changes to the organisation structure and work,” HWT chief executive Nicola Greenwell said.

When asked by the Waikato Herald what those changes are going to look like, Greenwell said it was still being worked through.

“We’ll confirm changes once the Long-Term Plans have been formally adopted by councils.”

HWT is funded by Hamilton City Council, as well as the Waipā, Waikato, Waitomo, Ōtorohanga and Matamata-Piako district councils.

“Five councils have confirmed reductions to HWT’s budget - ranging from 17% to 60%,” Greenwell said.

Waitomo and Ōtorohanga have made the biggest cuts to their funding, 60% and 50% respectively.

Both have contributed $72,338 to HWT in 2023/24. Now, Waitomo District Council would contribute $30,000 and Ōtorohanga District Council $35,000.

Matamata-Piako District Council, which funded HWT with $150,000 in 2023/24, is now looking at contributing up to $125,000 - a 17% funding cut.

Waikato District Council also contributed $150,000 in the past financial year but is now looking at reducing its finding to $121,000 - a 19% decrease.

Waipā District Council previously funded HWT with $183,378. They are now contributing $146,702 - a 20% cut.

As Hamilton City, Waitomo, Ōtorohanga and Matamata-Piako District Councils have prepared Long-Term Plans, this means their funding decision is for the next 10 years.

However, the Waipā and Waikato district councils can provide a small glimmer of hope for HWT as they opted for Enhanced Annual Plans, meaning their funding decisions are for one year only. Their Long-Term Plan process will commence next year.

Greenwell said the organisation was relieved by Hamilton’s decision and reinstatement of 100% of their funding to HWT, along with their event sponsorship budget.

“This decision is a testament to the strong advocacy we were able to activate. There are many organisations and individuals, locally and nationally, who rallied with us to inform elected members of the value that an RTO delivers for the visitor sector; and in turn, what the visitor sector delivers to the community,” she said.

“We thank each and all who made submissions on our behalf - the support has been overwhelming.”

South Waikato District Council cut all of its funding to HWT in 2021, meaning the organisation doesn’t represent this district.

The Coromandel has its own tourism organisation, Destination Hauraki Coromandel, which represents Thames-Coromandel District Council and Hauraki District Council.

Both of those councils decided to stick to the current funding. Hauraki District Council contributed $136,486 to Destination Hauraki-Coromandel in 2023/24, while Thames-Coromandel District Council suggested contributing $494,000 in 2024.

Taupō District Council also has its own tourism organisation called Destination Great Lake Taupō.

In its LTP, Taupō District Council proposes cutting 20% of its funding to the organisation.

In this current 2023/24 financial year, the council funded the RTO with $2,116,147.

The Waikato Herald approached Destination Great Lake Taupō for comment.

A spokesperson said they have no comment on this matter.