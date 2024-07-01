A concept drawing of Hamilton Gardens' Medieval Garden.

The next historic garden at the Hamilton Gardens is $300,000 away from completion.

The Medieval Garden, currently under development, is part of the $12 million Hamilton Gardens Development Programme which also includes the new entry precinct, the Ancient Egyptian Garden, which opened in May 2022, and the Pasifika and Baroque Gardens which are also currently under development.

The Medieval Garden has an estimated total budget of $2.2 million, but the majority of this has already been funded. Now, community foundation Momentum Waikato launched a campaign to raise $300,000 which is needed to complete the garden.

The design of the Medieval Garden is based on the ruins of the St John of the Hermits Monastery in Sicily, Italy, which is made up of a so-called Cloister Garth for prayer and meditation and an Apothecary Garden for growing medicinal herbs and healing plants.

The Medieval Garden is set to be located at the western end of the theme gardens, adjacent to the Mansfield Garden, and would measure around 610sq m.