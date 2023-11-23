K'aute Pasifika has just been recognised with the Pacific Service Excellence Award.

Pacific Award

Hamilton-based Pacific community trust K’aute Pasifika has just been awarded the Pacific Service Excellence Award at the Tagata Pasifika SunPix Awards 2023. The awards celebrate leadership and excellence in Pacific communities in New Zealand.

Free strawberries

The strawberries planted next to the bowling green off Thornton Rd in Cambridge are ready to be harvested. Please consider others when helping yourself and only pick the ripe ones.

Ōpoutere Beach closed

A section of the Department of Conservation’s Ōpoutere Beach Recreation Reserve has temporarily closed this week for the felling of more than 350 pine trees. The felling project is estimated to take three weeks. The death and decay of the trees has created a hazard to people.

Summer-proof playground

Taupō District Council will paint two slides (the one on top of the blue mound and the one top of the climbing frame) in the Warrior Mountain Playground in Tongariro Domain with some special paint that helps reduce heat from the sun. Work is set to be completed by November 27.

Christmas waste

In December 2022, Hamiltonians threw away more than 130,000kg of rubbish. To help reduce this amount this year, Hamilton City Council has teamed up with Mainstream Green for a free self-led online course, starting on November 27. Limited space. Registrations online via mainstreamgreen.co.nz.

Health warning lifted

The public health warnings issued for Lake Rotoroa (Hamilton Lake) and Lake Whangape near Rangiriri have now been lifted. Lakes Ngā Roto, Hakanoa, Waikare and Kainui continue to have a cyanobacterial health warning in place.

New Momentum CEO

Simon Wickham, current chief executive of Hamilton law firm Harkness Henry, will take over the reins at community foundation Momentum Waikato in January. Outgoing Momentum CEO Kelvyn Eglinton is moving on after nearly six years in the role.

Hamilton road closed

Fullerton Rd in Rotokauri will be closed to through traffic until December 15. Roading partners need to replace a collapsing culvert. Residents and service vehicles will be given access. Detours via Laxon Rd or Duck Rd.

Waitomo pool opens

The swimming season at Waitomo District Aquatic Centre will commence on Friday, November 24.



