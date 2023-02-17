A drawing of the proposed Visitor Entry Precinct at Hamilton Gardens. Image / Supplied

Hamilton Gardens has released plans for a proposed new Visitor Entry Precinct which Hamilton City Council says will transform how visitors are welcomed to the world-class attraction.

The Visitor Centre will include a secure entry point into the Enclosed Gardens to manage large numbers of visitors at peak times and enable the collection of entry fees into the gardens when charges are introduced from the end of 2023 or early 2024

The Visitor Entry Precinct project, also includes enhancements to Hamilton Gardens Cafe, better flow, and a new retail space and the range of amenities expected of modern facilities, Hamilton City Council says.

The entry precinct will create a sense of arrival that reflects the gardens loved by visitors from near and far, said the director at Hamilton Gardens, Lucy Ryan.

“We need a new Visitor Centre to manage the volume of visitors the gardens attract during the peak summer months and to ensure a rich welcome that complements our world-class gardens,” she says.

The Italian Renaissance Garden. Non-Hamiltonians over the age of 16 will eventually have to pay to access the Enclosed Gardens. Photo / Supplied

The city council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan established a fee of $10 for non-Hamiltonians over the age of 16 years old to access the Enclosed Gardens from some time next summer

Everyone, no matter their location, will continue to have free access to the outer gardens which include Roger’s Rose Garden, Rhododendron Lawn, Camellia Garden, children’s playground, Turtle Lake and Hamilton Gardens Cafe.

“Our gardens are internationally recognised and award-winning. I’m pleased Hamiltonians will continue to have free access to this fabulous city asset,” said mayor Paula Southgate.

The design for the new Visitor Centre uses part of the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion which includes upgrades to improve the hirer’s experience, provide more flexibility and options for bookable spaces, and increase their use.

“There are limited options as to where the new Visitor Centre can go. It needs to be next to the entrance to the Enclosed Gardens but can’t take any space from the Enclosed Gardens as they are the main attraction that people from all corners of the world come to see,” said Mayor Southgate.

The Entry Precinct Project is part of the $12 million Hamilton Gardens Development Programme which also includes four new gardens: the Ancient Egyptian Garden - which opened in May 2022 and the Medieval, Pasifika and Baroque Gardens which are under development.

The council is seeking $5 million in external funding towards this programme.

Other features include clear links to the cafe, toilets, drinking fountains and the new retail space as well as providing improved amenity and safety measures such as security cameras, a public address system, data and Wi-Fi, power, safety lighting and automated bollards. Visitors will exit the Enclosed Gardens via the retail space.