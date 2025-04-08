Erin Clark is set to run out for his 100th NRL game as the Warriors look to break a 16-game losing streak against this Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Webster has named an identical match-day 17 as the Warriors look to break a 16-game losing streak against the formidable Melbourne Storm.

After being humbled in their season-opening game in Las Vegas against the Canberra Raiders, the Auckland-based side has bounced back, with gritty consecutive wins over the Sea Eagles, Roosters and Tigers before a much-deserved week off.

But they’ll need to step up another gear on Sunday to break a 16-game losing streak again the Melbourne jersey.

The last time the Warriors won in Melbourne was their 16-10 Anzac Day victory in 2014 – Andrew McFadden’s debut win as head coach.

Only five players who played in the Warriors’ most recent clash against the Tigers – Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kurt Capewell, Marata Niukore, Erin Clark and James Fisher-Harris – have tasted victory against the Melbourne-based side, all playing for other teams.