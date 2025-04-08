Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Storm: 16-game losing streak on the line as Erin Clark named for 100th NRL game

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Erin Clark is set to run out for his 100th NRL game as the Warriors look to break a 16-game losing streak against this Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

Erin Clark is set to run out for his 100th NRL game as the Warriors look to break a 16-game losing streak against this Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Webster has named an identical match-day 17 as the Warriors look to break a 16-game losing streak against the formidable Melbourne Storm.

After being humbled in their season-opening game in Las Vegas against the Canberra Raiders, the Auckland-based side has bounced back, with gritty consecutive wins over the Sea Eagles, Roosters and Tigers before a much-deserved week off.

But they’ll need to step up another gear on Sunday to break a 16-game losing streak again the Melbourne jersey.

The last time the Warriors won in Melbourne was their 16-10 Anzac Day victory in 2014 – Andrew McFadden’s debut win as head coach.

Only five players who played in the Warriors’ most recent clash against the Tigers – Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kurt Capewell, Marata Niukore, Erin Clark and James Fisher-Harris – have tasted victory against the Melbourne-based side, all playing for other teams.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The match-day 17 to run out on Sunday afternoon is identical to the one originally named for the clash with the Tigers in round four before Rocco Berry was ruled out with a minor hamstring injury.

Berry has been named in the centres alongside Ali Leiataua as Adam Pompey is shifted back to the wing.

It’ll be a momentous game for 27-year-old loose forward Erin Clark, who is set to run out for his 100th NRL game in a career that has lasted eight years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, offseason recruit and former Gold Coast Titans playmaker Tanah Boyd has been named on the extended bench for the first time this season.

Warriors team to face Melbourne Storm, kickoff 4pm

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Bunty Afoa, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tanah Boyd, 20. Jacob Laban, 21. Samuel Healey, 22. Te Maire Martin, 23. Edward Kosi

Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors