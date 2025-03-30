The win was built on a mighty forward effort, with Demitric Vaimauga and Halasima underlining their potential from the bench and Wayde Egan superb from dummy half. That delivered plenty of yardage and opportunities, but the Warriors couldn’t make the most of it, with the halves struggling for the right options. But Metcalf showed his poise with a clutch conversion of Halasima’s try, before the long-range penalty. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad managed another non stop effort from the back.

The Tigers were hurt by a string of injuries, with their interchange bench almost empty by halftime. But they were a difficult proposition – after a stirring start to their campaign – and the manner of this victory will be a massive boost for the Warriors. And it comes at an ideal time, ahead of a bye before they return in round six against the Melbourne Storm.

There were changes to the midweek lineup, due to a hamstring strain suffered by Rocco Berry. That meant wing Ed Kosi getting his first start of the season, with Adam Pompey returning to the centres. Veteran prop Bunty Afoa was the addition to a heavy artillery bench, in the absence of the departed Dylan Walker.

The Warriors made a hot start, driving Tigers fullback Jahream Bula back into his in goal following their first kick. They were rewarded after four minutes, with Pompey’s solo effort. It was a great show of strength from the 25-year-old, who split the line with a left foot step after taking a pass from James Fisher-Harris.

Adam Pompey in possession against Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

They had momentum – but a curious penalty against Marata Niukore released some pressure, before a close-range effort from Fonua Pole levelled the scores, after three consecutive sets. The Warriors had dominated most of the half but couldn’t get their rewards; an Erin Clark pass was intercepted after a promising buildup, then Metcalf was caught on the fifth tackle after a bullocking run from Vaimauga had created an opportunity.

The breakthrough came with Niukore’s 33rd-minute try, as the second rower busted through two tackles. That have sealed a halftime lead, but the Warriors got a bit sloppy, with an undercooked fourth tackle kick and hesitant defence. That allowed the Tigers in on the stroke of halftime, with Starford To’a finishing off an impressive long-range break down the right edge.

That was a fillip for the home side but the Warriors responded quickly in the second half, with Metcalf finishing off their best move of the match. It was sparked by Egan, as he burst through, backed up by Chanel Harris-Tavita, then Metcalf. But again, the Warriors couldn’t consolidate. They had chances – but couldn’t execute.

A flashpoint came with Jarome Luai’s unpunished shoulder charge on Kosi. It was a strange call – that should have warranted a sinbinning – and sent Kosi for an HIA. The Tigers made the most of their fortune, with two tries to four minutes to Solomona Faataape and Latu Fainu, during the period Kosi was off the field.

The first came from an astute grubber, the second from straight running and pure desire, as the Warriors began to wobble. There was a let off soon afterwards, as Tyrell May dropped a ball over the line, before Nicoll-Klokstad went close from a deflected grubber.

The spectacular try from Halasima finally gave the Warriors hope, as the interchange forward beat four players on a remarkable 60-metre run, around and then through the Tigers defence. Metcalf showed his mettle with a 40-metre penalty to give the Warriors the lead, after Nicoll-Klokstad had been hit high.

They managed the game from there, helped by a timely Nicoll-Klokstad tackle as the Tigers threatened a breakout.

Wests Tigers 24 (Fonua Pole, Starford To’a, Solomona Faataape, Latu Fainu tries; Apisai Koroisau 3, Tallyn Da Silva cons)

Warriors 26 (Adam Pompey, Marata Niukore, Luke Metcalf, Leka Halasima tries; Luke Metcalf 4 cons, pen)

Halftime 12-12