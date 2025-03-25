Star Warriors winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a high-grade hamstring strain. Photo / Photosport

An injury to Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has forced a change to Andrew Webster’s side as they hunt their third consecutive NRL win when they face the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The Auckland-based side has well and truly bounced back from a heavy season-opening defeat against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas, toppling heavyweights Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters in front of the Go Media Stadium faithful.

The only sour note of their 14-6 win over the Roosters on Friday night was the loss of winger Tuivasa-Sheck, who left the field midway through the second half with a high-grade hamstring strain.

Tuivasa-Sheck will be sidelined for up to eight weeks, with 23-year-old Rocco Berry being named to return to the centres, while Adam Pompey shifts to the wing.

Berry missed the Warriors’ last 13 matches last year following a season-ending shoulder injury in round 15.