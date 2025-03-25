Advertisement
Warriors v Tigers

Warriors v Tigers: Injury to star winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forces change as side hunt third consecutive win

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Star Warriors winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a high-grade hamstring strain. Photo / Photosport

An injury to Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has forced a change to Andrew Webster’s side as they hunt their third consecutive NRL win when they face the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The Auckland-based side has well and truly bounced back from a heavy season-opening defeat against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas, toppling heavyweights Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters in front of the Go Media Stadium faithful.

The only sour note of their 14-6 win over the Roosters on Friday night was the loss of winger Tuivasa-Sheck, who left the field midway through the second half with a high-grade hamstring strain.

Tuivasa-Sheck will be sidelined for up to eight weeks, with 23-year-old Rocco Berry being named to return to the centres, while Adam Pompey shifts to the wing.

Berry missed the Warriors’ last 13 matches last year following a season-ending shoulder injury in round 15.

The 23-year-old has been playing for the club’s New South Wales Cup side while recovering, playing in each of the Warriors’ three straight wins, which featured an 80m run from Berry to score against the Roosters last Friday.

Apart from Berry making his return and Pompey moving to the wing, the rest of the 17-man squad is unchanged for a fourth consecutive week.

Two changes have been made on the extended bench, with hooker Sam Healey returning from injury for Freddy Lussick and Edward Kosi also returning.

The Warriors have held the advantage in recent history, with seven wins in a row against the Tigers outfit dating back to 2020.

A strong attacking effort will be paramount on Sunday, with the Tigers holding the best defensive record in the NRL after the first three rounds.

Warriors team to face Wests Tigers, kickoff 8.15pm

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Te Maire Martin, 20. Jacob Laban, 21. Samuel Healey, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Edward Kosi

