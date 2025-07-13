After a turbulent mid-season stretch, Warriors coach Andrew Webster is pleased to see his side return to winning ways with a 34-14 triumph over the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium.
Between rounds 12 and 19, the Warriors recorded three wins, three defeats and two byes.
In that time,they’ve also lost co-captain Mitch Barnett and halfback Luke Metcalf to season-ending ACL injuries, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is out with a LCL knee injury, although he’s expected back in the coming weeks.
Co-captain James Fisher-Harris echoed Webster’s sentiments on players taking their chances.
“We’ve all got trust in the club and the next-man-up mentality,” said Fisher-Harris. “Obviously we took a couple of losses, but we’re just taking it game by game, and we got the win.”
With Kurt Capewell being rested after playing a key role in Queensland winning the State of Origin series, rookie forward Leka Halasima played the entire match and like in the win against the Tigers back in round four, he scored another stunning solo try.
Webster felt it was another coming-of-age performance for the 19-year-old.
“I thought the best part about Leka’s game was that he was trying to be aggressive with his collision,” said Webster.
“We know how flashy he can be and those big plays, but it’s that work ethic and that tackling that we want him to keep getting better at and I thought there were signs tonight that he was trying to chase that.”
Centre Rocco Berry is set for another stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder, a cruel blow for the 24-year-old, who has gone off injured in three of his six appearances this season. Webster did not rule out the possibility of surgery.
The Warriors have eight games remaining this season and will travel to Newcastle for their next NRL clash against the Knights on Sunday.