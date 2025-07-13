Webster felt his side showed cohesion and composure in a performance built on clarity, connection and self-belief.

“I think a lot of people had their individual best games for a long time,” said Webster. “They focused on their own jobs, and it helped each other.

“We wanted to still find that connection while focusing on our own backyard, and I thought they did a really good job of that.”

The win was especially sweet for halfback Tanah Boyd, making his club debut, filling the No 7 jersey vacated by the injured Metcalf.

Webster was quick to praise the 24-year-old, who has had to wait patiently for his opportunity after several strong showings in the Warriors’ reserve squad, while Taine Tuaupiki was impressive at fullback again.

Co-captain James Fisher-Harris echoed Webster’s sentiments on players taking their chances.

“We’ve all got trust in the club and the next-man-up mentality,” said Fisher-Harris. “Obviously we took a couple of losses, but we’re just taking it game by game, and we got the win.”

Leka Halasima celebrates scoring against the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

With Kurt Capewell being rested after playing a key role in Queensland winning the State of Origin series, rookie forward Leka Halasima played the entire match and like in the win against the Tigers back in round four, he scored another stunning solo try.

Webster felt it was another coming-of-age performance for the 19-year-old.

“I thought the best part about Leka’s game was that he was trying to be aggressive with his collision,” said Webster.

“We know how flashy he can be and those big plays, but it’s that work ethic and that tackling that we want him to keep getting better at and I thought there were signs tonight that he was trying to chase that.”

Centre Rocco Berry is set for another stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder, a cruel blow for the 24-year-old, who has gone off injured in three of his six appearances this season. Webster did not rule out the possibility of surgery.

The Warriors have eight games remaining this season and will travel to Newcastle for their next NRL clash against the Knights on Sunday.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.