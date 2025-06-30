Halfback Tanah Boyd has been waiting patiently for his chance in the Warriors’ NRL side. Now, an opportunity has likely presented itself, though in horrible circumstances, with a reported season-ending ACL injury to Luke Metcalf sustained in their 26-12 defeat to the Broncos.
Losing Metcalf is a major setback tothe Warriors’ title ambitions, but coach Andrew Webster remains committed to his “next man up” philosophy, and Boyd has shown he’s more than ready to fill the void.
His outstanding form for the club’s New South Wales Cup team, who sit top of the ladder, has made him impossible to ignore.
The reserves squad are unbeaten in the 13 games Boyd has played this season. He’s racked up 16 try assists, landed 80% of his shots at goal, made 87% of his tackles, and averaged 300 kick metres per game. The only matches he’s missed were when he was 18th man for first grade.
Before joining the Warriors, Boyd spent six years at the Gold Coast Titans, playing 69 NRL games. At the end of 2024, he was told he was no longer in their plans, leaving his career at a crossroads. Webster moved swiftly to bring him across the Tasman.
Boyd said the decision to relocate with his partner and baby son was made easier by seeing former Titans teammate Erin Clark also sign for the Warriors.
Webster has been open about how Boyd has been unlucky not to have made an NRL appearance for the club yet, citing his work ethic as to why he’s a valuable member of the team.
“He’s probably our best trainer every single day,” said Webster. “He runs the opposition shapes, it gives us great practice.
“I reckon he’s frustrated, I know he would be. But his frustration never spills over into anything disruptive or toxic.
“He doesn’t sulk, if anything, he trains even harder. He’s happy, he’s committed, and he loves helping everyone around him get better.”
Training hard is something Boyd prides himself on and he’s embraced extra responsibilities, sharing captaincy duties with Kalani Going in the NSW Cup side, who have set a club record with 11 consecutive wins to sit top of the table with a 14-1 record this season.
He describes himself as a controlling half but, under Webster’s guidance, has worked on playing with more flair.
“I feel rejuvenated and my confidence is definitely back to where I wanted it to be,” said Boyd. “I’m chomping at the bit to get my crack again and I’m just so happy to be enjoying my footy.
“All I can do is train hard, play well, and turn up every day like it’s game day.
“That’s how I show the coaches I’m ready. When I get my chance, I’ll take it with both hands.”
Warriors fans will remember Boyd as a nemesis during his Titans days. He inspired their dramatic comeback 27-26 win in the final round of 2022 and starred in the 27–24 Anzac Day victory in 2024.