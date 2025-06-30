Speaking to the Herald before Metcalf’s injury, Boyd admitted the move to New Zealand was a risk, but he’s embraced his time, saying it’s rejuvenated his career.

Now he’s ready for his NRL opportunity.

“Although I haven’t played first grade yet, I often think about how much I’ve learned here,” said Boyd. “I feel like my game’s gone to the next level and it’s definitely been worthwhile.

“Everyone’s rowing in the same direction, everyone wants to win and everyone’s buying in. That’s a big reason why I wanted to stay.

“Hopefully an NRL reward comes soon and makes everything worth it.”

Boyd will likely compete with Te Maire Martin to partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves but, as a specialist halfback, he shapes as the frontrunner to slot straight in.

The Warriors will also have more backline reshuffles when they face the Wests Tigers on July 13, with fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also sidelined by a knee injury.

Before joining the Warriors, Boyd spent six years at the Gold Coast Titans, playing 69 NRL games. At the end of 2024, he was told he was no longer in their plans, leaving his career at a crossroads. Webster moved swiftly to bring him across the Tasman.

Tanah Boyd has been 18th man for the Warriors three times this season. Photo / Photosport

Boyd said the decision to relocate with his partner and baby son was made easier by seeing former Titans teammate Erin Clark also sign for the Warriors.

Webster has been open about how Boyd has been unlucky not to have made an NRL appearance for the club yet, citing his work ethic as to why he’s a valuable member of the team.

“He’s probably our best trainer every single day,” said Webster. “He runs the opposition shapes, it gives us great practice.

“I reckon he’s frustrated, I know he would be. But his frustration never spills over into anything disruptive or toxic.

“He doesn’t sulk, if anything, he trains even harder. He’s happy, he’s committed, and he loves helping everyone around him get better.”

Training hard is something Boyd prides himself on and he’s embraced extra responsibilities, sharing captaincy duties with Kalani Going in the NSW Cup side, who have set a club record with 11 consecutive wins to sit top of the table with a 14-1 record this season.

He describes himself as a controlling half but, under Webster’s guidance, has worked on playing with more flair.

“I feel rejuvenated and my confidence is definitely back to where I wanted it to be,” said Boyd. “I’m chomping at the bit to get my crack again and I’m just so happy to be enjoying my footy.

“All I can do is train hard, play well, and turn up every day like it’s game day.

“That’s how I show the coaches I’m ready. When I get my chance, I’ll take it with both hands.”

Tanah Boyd celebrates after kicking a field goal to beat the Warriors in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Warriors fans will remember Boyd as a nemesis during his Titans days. He inspired their dramatic comeback 27-26 win in the final round of 2022 and starred in the 27–24 Anzac Day victory in 2024.

Now, he’s relishing the chance to be on the other side.

But he’s enjoying being on the other side of the ledger this time, embracing the Warriors faithful.

“The fans are crazy and get behind us so well,” said Boyd. “I don’t think there’s anything quite like playing at Mount Smart when it’s a full house.

“I’ve been on the other end and it’s pretty hostile and daunting, so it’s definitely cool to be here now.

“Hopefully we keep getting results and make them proud.”

Whether the opportunity comes next round or later, Boyd is determined to stay ready.

“I just want to keep growing every day, evolving my game, and not get complacent,” said Boyd. “The more I do that and keep finding little chinks in the armour, the better it’ll be.

“It’s been a tough few years, but I’m learning every day, and hopefully that NRL crack comes soon.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.