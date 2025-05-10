Across the first third of the season he has been probably the most consistent Warriors’ performer, just ahead of the likes of Mitch Barnett and Wayde Egan. It’s been remarkable.

Clark has topped the yardage count for Warriors’ forwards in all but one match, as well as taking a big load on defence. He is averaging more than 150 running metres and 30 tackles a game, with a 95% tackle efficiency on defence. Perhaps most impressive, he has yielded nearly 60 post-contact metres per match, the hard-won gains that result in priceless momentum.

But it’s not just about the statistics. His attitude and desire shines through. He is relishing the return to his hometown club – he played one game back in 2017 – and that shows with everything he does. In a land of giants, Clark is on the smaller side for a middle forward, at 1.8m and just under 100kg. But he’s strong and deceptively quick, which allows him to meet the defensive line a step earlier than most, before they are fully set.

Erin Clark on the charge. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

He also brings genuine aggression, in a controlled way. And then there is the skillset. A former halfback – then hooker – Clark is comfortable with ball in hand and has an eye for a pass. That has been particularly noticeable since the departure of Dylan Walker, with the 27-year-old taking on more of a ball-playing role, shown with his neat assist for Jackson Ford’s try against Newcastle in Christchurch. There was also the clever grubber against the Melbourne Storm, an unusual sight for a middle forward, which almost led to a try.

His Magic Round effort last week was perhaps the best yet. He was on the park for 69 minutes against the Cowboys, reeling off 204m (23 runs) while finding the energy to make 38 tackles without a miss, along with some neat ball playing before the line. It feels like something of a coup for the Warriors. Signed to play a similar role to Jazz Tevaga, Clark has also helped to fill the void left by Tohu Harris and soften the blow of Walker’s premature exit.

He is loving the environment and relishing playing under coach Andrew Webster. He did well at the Titans, where his career first blossomed, but the methods of Des Hasler didn’t always resonate, whereas Webster and Clark already seem to have a strong bond and the coach is an unabashed admirer.

“He’s a local boy who has come home,” said Webster of Clark. “I feel like he feels at home, he feels like he has an impact and he’s cared for. We respect him so much and we’re just so lucky to have him. The way he carries the ball, he runs the ball that hard. And then if you sink on him in defence, he can pass the footy. His toughness and his aggression and how he goes after the game has been a point of difference for us.”

Clark will be key in Saturday’s clash with the Dragons (7.30pm), especially given the Warriors face more injury-related reshuffles, with first-choice centres Rocco Berry and Ali Leiataua sidelined for the next few weeks.

The Warriors have endured a miserable time at WIN Stadium (Wollongong), with 11 defeats from 13 matches, though they did enjoy an impressive win on the south coast in 2023. But it’s generally been an unforgiving trip and there are still scars from last year’s defeat there, which was the first real sign that all was not well in the camp.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.