The Big League Podcast: Former Kiwis player Richie Barnett on concern over Warriors’ right-edge defence

Rocco Berry’s latest injury is creating fresh concerns for the Warriors’ right edge in the NRL.

The centre went off with a dislocated shoulder in the 34-14 win over the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart, having earlier scored the Warriors’ opening try.

The 24-year-old is waiting to hear whether the dislocation is a season-ending injury. In three of the six NRL games Berry has played this season, he has gone off injured.

Former Kiwis fullback Richie Barnett told The Big League Podcast there needs to be certainty around the centre position.

“It’s forever changing,” Barnett said. “It’s never been settled.