Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

The Big League Podcast: Former coach points to Warriors’ contact troubles

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Tanner Stowers-Smith of the Warriors dejected after loss to Panthers. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Tanner Stowers-Smith of the Warriors dejected after loss to Panthers. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Former Warriors and Kiwis coach Brian McClennan has pointed to initial defensive contact as the major improvement area if the Warriors are to bounce back against the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Warriors have slipped to fourth on the NRL ladder following their upset 28-18 loss to an under-strength

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors