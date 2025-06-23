Tanner Stowers-Smith of the Warriors dejected after loss to Panthers. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Former Warriors and Kiwis coach Brian McClennan has pointed to initial defensive contact as the major improvement area if the Warriors are to bounce back against the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Warriors have slipped to fourth on the NRL ladder following their upset 28-18 loss to an under-strength Panthers outfit at Mt Smart.

Coach Andrew Webster has admitted they failed to build pressure through kick-chase.

McClennan told The Big League Podcast the Warriors failed to get out of the gates fast.

“The Panthers really got into their arm wrestle style of play and they’re really physical and good in contact. The Warriors’ first-up contact in defence wasn’t as good as it normally is.”