McClennan said starting defensive sets strongly will help shut down Brisbane’s dangerous runners.
“They’re so athletic, so your first-up contact and your defence is critical. The Broncos having so many tackle breakers, you’ve got to be spot on there.”
McClennan said defending territory is the cornerstone of the Warriors’ game and they have been highly successful at it this year.
“It’s the best Warriors team I’ve ever seen do it. Their kick-chase; they make it extremely difficult for their opponents to get out of their own 20 with their line speed, contact and wrestle.”
Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf was noticeably struggling with a leg injury which Webster described afterwards as a “corked thigh”.
McClennan questioned the kicking strategy and said they changed tack part-way through.
“They got a result kicking to the Panthers’ right edge and then went and started kicking to the other side which was a little confusing. I can bet the coaching staff would’ve been saying ‘keep going out to that side’.”