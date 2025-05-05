“Every time we’d get talked up, unfortunately we wouldn’t back it up in performance. So the less you worry about all that sort of stuff ... if the boys keep doing what they’re doing at the moment, all that stuff will look after itself.”

Price made 91 appearances for the Warriors from 2005 to 2010.

He said the 2025 team are setting a new bar.

“It’s probably one of the best starts the club’s ever had. I can’t remember – when I was at the club – where we were sitting even in the top eight early in the season. It just didn’t happen and we tried to work out why it wasn’t happening, but we couldn’t.”

Fellow Australian Mitch Barnett has been leading the New Zealand side solo, with co-captain James Fisher-Harris out until round 11 with a pectoral injury.

Price – a proud Queenslander – said Barnett’s leadership has been instrumental.

“The disappointment about Mitchy is that he’s from New South Wales. The light’s switched on; he’s loving it obviously. His footy is really suiting what the coach is wanting.

“To have him and James as your leaders, I think you can’t have two better guys.”

The Warriors battle the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday.