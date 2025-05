The Warriors sit third through nine rounds. Photo / Photosport

A warning from Warriors great Steve Price for the current side to ignore external hype about their equal best ever start to the NRL.

The pulsating 30-26 Magic Round win over the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane has the Kiwi side third overall with six wins and two losses.

It equals the 2018 season in which they won five straight to start the year.

They next face the 10th-placed Dragons and 14th-placed Dolphins away.

Price – who played in the Warriors from 2005 to 2010 – has told The Big League Podcast his own experience should serve as an example.