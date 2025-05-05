Advertisement
The Big League Podcast: Warriors great Steve Price’s warning to 2025 team

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Warriors sit third through nine rounds. Photo / Photosport

A warning from Warriors great Steve Price for the current side to ignore external hype about their equal best ever start to the NRL.

The pulsating 30-26 Magic Round win over the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane has the Kiwi side third overall with six wins and two losses.

It equals the 2018 season in which they won five straight to start the year.

They next face the 10th-placed Dragons and 14th-placed Dolphins away.

Price – who played in the Warriors from 2005 to 2010 – has told The Big League Podcast his own experience should serve as an example.

“Every time we’d get talked up, unfortunately we wouldn’t back it up in performance. So the less you worry about all that sort of stuff ... if the boys keep doing what they’re doing at the moment, all that stuff will look after itself.”

Price made 91 appearances for the Warriors from 2005 to 2010.

He said the 2025 team are setting a new bar.

“It’s probably one of the best starts the club’s ever had. I can’t remember – when I was at the club – where we were sitting even in the top eight early in the season. It just didn’t happen and we tried to work out why it wasn’t happening, but we couldn’t.”

Fellow Australian Mitch Barnett has been leading the New Zealand side solo, with co-captain James Fisher-Harris out until round 11 with a pectoral injury.

Price – a proud Queenslander – said Barnett’s leadership has been instrumental.

“The disappointment about Mitchy is that he’s from New South Wales. The light’s switched on; he’s loving it obviously. His footy is really suiting what the coach is wanting.

“To have him and James as your leaders, I think you can’t have two better guys.”

The Warriors battle the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday.

