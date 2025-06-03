“I wouldn’t for one second think this is a State of Origin issue. Out of the 34 players that played on Wednesday night, I think 30-odd backed up. We take a lot of care and responsibility with the preparation and recovery.
“I wouldn’t put State of Origin anywhere near what happened on Sunday.”
George said the injury was down to a freak collision rather than fatigue.
“We have a lot of people around State of Origin and the club that are very responsible and professional in what they do. At the end of the day, this is something that happens in rugby league; we understand that.”
Barnett leaves a leadership void, with fellow co-captain James Fisher-Harris to assume the full responsibilities as skipper.
George has faith in their depth.
“All the players will get together and they’ll find a way forward. That’s really important for us and we’ve seen that happen throughout many games this year, so onwards and upwards in that regard.
“He is a great leader of our footy team, but our young guys and everyone else will step up.”
The Warriors visit the Sharks in Cronulla on Saturday.