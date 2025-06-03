Mitch Barnett is out for the rest of the season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors claim Mitch Barnett’s season-ending knee injury in the win over the Rabbitohs was not the result of State of Origin fatigue.

Scans confirmed the team’s co-captain ruptured the ACL in his right knee during their 36-30 NRL win over South Sydney on Sunday.

The 31-year-old will meet specialists in the coming days to determine a timeline for surgery.

Barnett played in the opening State of Origin fixture for New South Wales against the Blues last Wednesday, backing up in the NRL just four days later.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told The Big League Podcast the injury will not change their thinking around allowing representative players to back up the following weekend.