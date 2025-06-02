Barnett has developed into one of the team’s best players. Last year, he won the Simon Mannering Medal as Warriors Player of the Year, and went on to make his State of Origin debut for New South Wales and represent Australia.

Barnett also played in last week’s Origin series opener against Queensland, playing a key role in their 18-6 win in Brisbane, and the injury will cast doubt over his availability for game two in Perth on June 18.

Speaking after the win over the Rabbitohs, Warriors coach Andrew Webster said they would have to adopt the next man up mentality.

“I don’t want to be talking like he’s not with us anymore,” said Webster.

“We lost Fish [James Fisher-Harris] for four weeks, and he’s one of the best front-rowers in the world and we know how to do next man up.

“Life goes on, but you’d rather have your best players on the field. We have the belief the next guy will do it, they don’t have to change their game, just do their job.”

Luke Metcalf scored his eighth try of the NRL season in the win over the Rabbitohs. Photo / Photosport

Jackson Ford or Bunty Afoa are the most likely players to come into the starting side for Saturday’s clash with the Cronulla Sharks in Sydney.

The Warriors were once again made to work hard for their victory, which solidifies their spot in the top four.

Leading 14-12 at the break, they scored three tries in 15 minutes to open up an 18-point lead, before the Rabbitohs fought back to set up a frantic finish.

But the Warriors held on to claim their sixth win by a converted try or less this season.

“I’m really proud of how this group wants to work hard for each other and continue to find ways to win,” said Webster.

“That said, 18 points up, we’d certainly prefer to manage that better so there’s always room to improve.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.