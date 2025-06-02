Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett has been ruled out for the rest of the NRL season after scans confirmed he ruptured his ACL in his right knee during their 36-30 NRL win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday.
Midway through the first half, Barnett attempted to tackle Rabbitohs halfback JaydenSullivan, and his right knee buckled awkwardly as he fell to the ground.
Barnett was in visible pain, yelling an expletive as he managed to walk off the field, but was later seen on crutches in the dressing rooms.
The 31-year-old will meet specialists in the coming days to determine a timeline for surgery.
The loss of Barnett is a huge blow for the Warriors as they continue to defy the odds this season with a 9-3 record at the midway point of the campaign, to sit third on the NRL ladder.