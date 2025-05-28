Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / NRL
Updated

State of Origin I: New South Wales dominate Queensland to wins series opener in Brisbane

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Brian To'o. Photo / Photosport.

Brian To'o. Photo / Photosport.

A dominant first half has propelled New South Wales to an 18-6 win over Queensland in the State of Origin series opener in front of 54,483 fans at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

While the scoreline suggests it was a somewhat close affair, it was anything but with New South Wales

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from NRL

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from NRL