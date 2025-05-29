And while Halasima has been making statements with his on-field performances, it’s his teammates who are most impressed.

“He’s athletic and pretty much a freak,” said Fisher-Harris.

“He can do everything, and he’s still so young. When he puts it all together, he’ll be a monster in this game and be one of the best, I reckon.”

Halasima was born in Tonga before moving to New Zealand where he played for the Otahuhu Leopards.

He burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 2023 playing for the Warriors’ under 18s side where he was named the club’s player of the year.

Halasima was then thrusted into the Warriors’ reserve squad where he spent a year crafting his trade before eventually earning his NRL debut.

Fellow senior Warriors forward Kurt Capewell is also in awe of what Halasima can do so early into his career.

Kurt Capewell. Photo / Photosport.

“The first time I noticed him was probably out here at training,” said Capewell. “Some of the stuff he could do was like, ‘wow’.

“The kid’s got a lot of talent. The preseason he had this year really set him up for a good season, and now he’s showing what he can do.

“It’s not easy playing 80 in the back row, but the impact he’s had for our team has been tremendous. The momentum he creates, he’s one of those players who’s always got a big play in him every game.”

With the Warriors able to select from a full contingent of players for Sunday’s clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Halasima has been named on the bench, although coach Andrew Webster has hinted he could move into the starting side.

However, Webster feels Halasima would be more impactful in a less demanding role.

“For a young player to play 80 minutes at back row is huge,” said Webster.

“Having Kurt [Capewell] and Marata [Niukore] back allows Leka to come off the bench and have more impact instead of being a workhorse.

“That’ll help as he grows into playing full games.”

The Warriors welcome back Fisher-Harris and fellow co-captain Mitch Barnett for their clash against the Bunnies.

Fisher-Harris returns after a one-match suspension for a shoulder charge in their win against the Dolphins, while Barnett will back-up after playing State of Originon Wednesday night.

The Warriors sit third on the NRL ladder with eight wins and three defeats this season, while the Rabbitohs are sixth with six wins and five losses.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.