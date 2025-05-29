Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Rabbitohs: Leka Halasima praised by James Fisher-Harris as NRL’s next big talent

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Warriors forward Leka Halasima. Photo / Photosport.

Warriors forward Leka Halasima. Photo / Photosport.

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris has given a glowing endorsement for young gun second row forward Leka Halasima, saying the 19-year-old will become one of the NRL’s best.

Halasima made his NRL debut last year in a heartbreaking golden point loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he was thrown in at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors