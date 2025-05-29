Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris has given a glowing endorsement for young gun second row forward Leka Halasima, saying the 19-year-old will become one of the NRL’s best.
Halasima made his NRL debut last year in a heartbreaking golden point loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he was thrown in atcentre due to injuries to all three Warriors outside backs.
He’s gone on to feature in every match this season, starting the last six outings including multiple 80-minute performances, producing many highlights in the process including a stunning solo try in their 26-24 win over the Wests Tigers.
Halasima was born in Tonga before moving to New Zealand where he played for the Otahuhu Leopards.
He burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 2023 playing for the Warriors’ under 18s side where he was named the club’s player of the year.
Halasima was then thrusted into the Warriors’ reserve squad where he spent a year crafting his trade before eventually earning his NRL debut.
Fellow senior Warriors forward Kurt Capewell is also in awe of what Halasima can do so early into his career.
“The first time I noticed him was probably out here at training,” said Capewell. “Some of the stuff he could do was like, ‘wow’.
“The kid’s got a lot of talent. The preseason he had this year really set him up for a good season, and now he’s showing what he can do.
“It’s not easy playing 80 in the back row, but the impact he’s had for our team has been tremendous. The momentum he creates, he’s one of those players who’s always got a big play in him every game.”
With the Warriors able to select from a full contingent of players for Sunday’s clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Halasima has been named on the bench, although coach Andrew Webster has hinted he could move into the starting side.
However, Webster feels Halasima would be more impactful in a less demanding role.
“For a young player to play 80 minutes at back row is huge,” said Webster.