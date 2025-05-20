Leka Halasima's 70m solo try against Wests Tigers was lauded by some fans as 'the greatest first try in the history of the NRL' . Photo / Photosport.

The Warriors have moved swiftly to re-sign promising duo Leka Halasima and Jacob Laban on long-term deals until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Halasima wasn’t off contract until 2027 and Laban in 2026 but the Warriors have moved early to keep them at the club, with two new teams, the Perth Bears and a Papua New Guinea-based franchise, entering the competition in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Both players debuted in the NRL last year, with Halasima featuring in every match this season, starting in the last five, while Laban has featured four times.

“It’s so exciting for us seeing Leka and Jacob signed for so long,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

“We’re really proud of them and what they’ve already achieved. We have so much belief in them and they’re paying that back with their performances.”