Warriors re-sign Leka Halasima, Jacob Laban on long-term deals

Leka Halasima's 70m solo try against Wests Tigers was lauded by some fans as 'the greatest first try in the history of the NRL' . Photo / Photosport.

The Warriors have moved swiftly to re-sign promising duo Leka Halasima and Jacob Laban on long-term deals until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Halasima wasn’t off contract until 2027 and Laban in 2026 but the Warriors have moved early to keep them at the club, with two new teams, the Perth Bears and a Papua New Guinea-based franchise, entering the competition in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Both players debuted in the NRL last year, with Halasima featuring in every match this season, starting in the last five, while Laban has featured four times.

“It’s so exciting for us seeing Leka and Jacob signed for so long,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

“We’re really proud of them and what they’ve already achieved. We have so much belief in them and they’re paying that back with their performances.”

Halasima, 19, produced a stunning performance in the Warriors’ 26-24 win over the Wests Tigers last month, scoring a solo 70m try which ultimately proved to be the game winner.

Jacob Laban. Photo / Photosport.
Laban, 21, scored his first NRL try in last week’s 16-12 win over the Dolphins.

Both players have been named to face the Canberra Raiders on Sunday.

Andrew McFadden, Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways and development, said it was a “significant moment”.

“It reinforces what we are working towards in making this a development club, building it around players we are bringing through from the local game.

“Leka and Jacob are terrific examples of the talent in New Zealand while also showing off the opportunities available through our pathways.”

Last month, the Warriors re-signed fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad until the end of the 2027 NRL season, while also signing Morgan Gannon from Leeds Rhinos and five-eighth Jye Linnane from the Newcastle Knights, on three year deals.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

