All the action as the Dolphins host the Warriors in Brisbane.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has made a late reshuffle for his side to face the Dolphins in Brisbane as they hunt a fifth-straight victory.

Having been named in the extended reserves for the last two weeks, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to the wing for the clash at Suncorp Stadium, forcing changes in the backline.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played since round three, when he injured a hamstring in the victory over the Sydney Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

The return of Tuivasa-Sheck, who was initially named in the centres but shifted an hour before the game, sees Taine Tuaupiki dropped from the side.

Prop Tanner Stowers-Smith is set to make his NRL debut, being brought in as an interchange as part of the late changes.

Meanwhile, co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been named to start after spending four weeks on the sidelines, and also missing wins over the Broncos, Knights and Cowboys.

The 29-year-old suffered a pectoral injury against the Melbourne Storm last month and has completed the necessary rehabilitation to take a spot in the starting side.

Fisher-Harris’ return comes at the expense of Bunty Afoa, who suffered a knee injury in the win over the Dragons.

On the bench, half Te Maire Martin has been named in the No 14 jersey after utility forward Jackson Ford was scratched for failing a head injury assessment against the Dragons.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Eddie Ieremeia-Toeava