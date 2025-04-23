Advertisement
Warriors v Knights: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad re-signs until end of 2027 NRL season

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Photo / Photosport.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has snubbed offers from overseas to re-sign with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Nicoll-Klokstad was being chased by clubs in the English Super League – particularly the Perpignan-based Catalans Dragons – but has opted to remain with the Warriors for another two years.

The London Broncos, who play in England’s second-tier championship, were also understood to be in the mix.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is delighted to have retained the 29-year-old for a further two years.

“Keeping Charnze means so much to us,” said Webster. “He plays such a huge part at our club, and we didn’t want him going anywhere else.

“The energy he brings every training session, every game and around the club is unbelievable. He’s all heart and soul, and we love him.”

Nicoll-Klokstad made his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2017, where he made seven appearances before being snapped up by the Canberra Raiders, where he developed into one of the competition’s elite fullbacks.

He went on to play 66 games, including the 2021 NRL Grand Final. He returned to the Warriors in 2023 and played a key role in their run to the semifinals.

In total, he’s played 118 NRL games, scoring 43 tries, with 13 tests for the Kiwis and three for the Cook Islands.

“We’re thrilled Charnze has extended his time with us,” said Warriors general manager, recruitment, pathways and development, Andrew McFadden.

“He attracted interest from a lot of other clubs but has thankfully decided to stay here.

“He’s important to us on so many levels, not least what he brings on the field but also with his leadership, attitude, guidance and contribution off the field.”

Nicoll-Klokstad missed the Warriors’ 20-18 golden point win over the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, but has been named to return in Friday’s Anzac Day clash against the Newcastle Knights in Christchurch.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

