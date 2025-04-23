Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Photo / Photosport.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has snubbed offers from overseas to re-sign with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Nicoll-Klokstad was being chased by clubs in the English Super League – particularly the Perpignan-based Catalans Dragons – but has opted to remain with the Warriors for another two years.

The London Broncos, who play in England’s second-tier championship, were also understood to be in the mix.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is delighted to have retained the 29-year-old for a further two years.

“Keeping Charnze means so much to us,” said Webster. “He plays such a huge part at our club, and we didn’t want him going anywhere else.